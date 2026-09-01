Explosions heard in Ukraine's Kyiv, four people injured
Explosions were heard in Ukrainian capital Kyiv early on Tuesday, a Reuters witness said, with local authorities saying on the Telegram messaging app that four people were injured and asking people to seek shelter.
Two of the injured were children, Kyiv authorities said. Air raid alerts covered most of Ukraine's territory in the early hours of Tuesday. The attack marks the sixth day of Russia's continuous airstrikes on Kyiv and the surrounding region, disrupting the daily lives of millions.