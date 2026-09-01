Explosions heard in Ukraine's Kyiv, four people injured

‌Explosions were ​heard in Ukrainian capital Kyiv early ‌on Tuesday, a Reuters witness said, with local authorities saying on ‌the Telegram messaging app that ‌four people were injured and asking people to seek shelter.

Two of the ⁠injured ​were ⁠children, Kyiv authorities said. Air raid alerts ⁠covered most of Ukraine's territory ​in the early hours of Tuesday. The ⁠attack marks the sixth day ⁠of ​Russia's continuous airstrikes on Kyiv and the surrounding region, ⁠disrupting the daily lives of millions.