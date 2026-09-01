South Korea's Lee accepts resignation of policy adviser following cabinet reshuffle

South Korea's ‌chief presidential ​policy adviser has resigned, the presidential Blue House said on Tuesday, ‌after President Lee Jae Myungreshuffled his cabinet and senior aidesamid a drop in his approval rating.

Kim Yong-beom was ‌a key adviser to Lee on economic policy, including ‌on housing and stock market issues. President Lee had accepted Kim's resignation on Tuesday, the presidential office's spokesperson said.

The announcement follows ⁠a ​cabinet reshuffle ⁠announced on Sunday, in which Lee's office named six new ministers ⁠including replacements for the economy and finance minister and the ​land minister, as well as new presidential aides. Lee ⁠also named a new trade minister in late August. Lee's approval ⁠rating ​fell 1.3 percentage points to 38.9%, a Realmeter poll released on Monday showed, marking its first ⁠drop into the 30% range since he took office in ⁠June ⁠last year.

The pollster said concerns over housing prices and rental costs had weighed on ‌public ‌sentiment.