Fast-fashion giant Shein set to open flat in Hong Kong market debut

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2026 06:52 IST | Created: 01-09-2026 06:52 IST
Fast-fashion giant Shein set to open flat in Hong Kong market debut

​Shares in fast ​fashion giant Shein ‌were set ​open flat in their Hong Kong market debut on ‌Tuesday, hurt by numerous setbacks that have long delayed its listing and undermined the ‌foundations of its business. Known globally for selling $5 ‌tops and $10 dresses, Shein has been humbled by tariff and duty changes in the U.S. and Europe.

In ⁠2022, ​it was ⁠one of the world's most valuable startups worth an ⁠estimated $100 billion but last week's IPO valued ​the company at about $26.5 billion. Shein also ⁠failed to list in New York and London, hampered ⁠by ​intense scrutiny of its business practices in the West and blocked by ⁠Chinese authorities.

TRENDING

1
Fast-fashion giant Shein set to open flat in Hong Kong market debut

Fast-fashion giant Shein set to open flat in Hong Kong market debut

Global
2
US Army Secretary Driscoll tenders resignation, source says

US Army Secretary Driscoll tenders resignation, source says

Global
3
FOREX-Yen hangs near 160 amid BOJ rate-hike bets, dollar wobbles

FOREX-Yen hangs near 160 amid BOJ rate-hike bets, dollar wobbles

Global
4
Trump administration asks US appeals court to lift order blocking mail-in voting rule

Trump administration asks US appeals court to lift order blocking mail-in vo...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Plastic Bans to AI Sorting: Why the Solutions Still Don’t Add Up

Morocco Wants to Be More Than a Green Export Hub: Can Chinese Investment Deliver?

Why One-Size-Fits-All Climate Policy Fails Across the BRICS Economies

Virtual Reality Feels Easier to Navigate When Headsets Show More of the Ground Below

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026