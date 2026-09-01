BOJ chief Ueda likely met Bessent on sidelines of G20, source says
Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda likely met U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Sunday on the sidelines of the Group of 20 finance leaders' gathering, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday. Ueda and Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama are attending the U.S.-hosted, two-day meeting of the G20 finance leaders in Asheville, North Carolina ending on Tuesday.
Japanese public broadcaster NHK had reported earlier that Bessent met Ueda on Sunday, quoting a senior U.S. Treasury Department official.