BOJ chief Ueda likely met Bessent on sidelines of G20, source says

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2026 16:57 IST | Created: 01-09-2026 16:57 IST
BOJ chief Ueda likely met Bessent on sidelines of G20, source says

Bank ‌of Japan Governor ​Kazuo Ueda likely met U.S. ‌Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Sunday on the sidelines of ‌the Group of 20 finance ‌leaders' gathering, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said ⁠on ​Tuesday. Ueda ⁠and Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama ⁠are attending the U.S.-hosted, two-day ​meeting of the G20 finance leaders ⁠in Asheville, North Carolina ending ⁠on ​Tuesday.

Japanese public broadcaster NHK had reported earlier ⁠that Bessent met Ueda on Sunday, ⁠quoting ⁠a senior U.S. Treasury Department official.

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