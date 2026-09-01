Norway's new king takes oath before parliament after Harald's death

King Haakon VIII of Norway took an oath before parliament on Tuesday following the death of his father, pledging to uphold the Nordic country's constitution and laws in the latest in a series ‌of ceremonies marking the passing of the crown. Haakon's father King Harald died on Friday at the age of 89. Since then, tens of thousands of Norwegians have streamed to the royal palace to lay flowers, drawings, candles and flags.

Many have praised Harald's warmth and sense of inclusiveness, while Haakon described him as a wonderful father in his first address to the nation ‌as sovereign. The monarchy remains broadly popular: 72% of Norwegians support it, while 20% favour a republic or another form of government, according to a Norstat poll for ‌broadcaster NRK published on Tuesday, the first poll on the issue taken since Harald's death.

The previous Norstat poll, conducted in May, showed support for the monarchy at 64%. CONSTITUTIONAL MONARCHY

Haakon was driven in an open-top black 1966 Lincoln Continental through Karl Johan avenue in central Oslo, lined by soldiers and well-wishers. The 17-minute ceremony in the 169-seat chamber underlined Norway's status as a constitutional monarchy.

The king was invited in by the president of parliament, Masud ⁠Gharahkhani, the ​full cabinet and lawmakers, all dressed in black, ⁠to swear the oath of allegiance to Norway's 1814 constitution, with Crown Princess Ingrid Alexandra by his side. Haakon declared: "Norwegian parliament, I promise and swear to rule the Kingdom of Norway in accordance with its constitution and ⁠laws, so help me God the Almighty and All-knowing."

In response, Gharahkhani stressed that the late king Harald "brought forth values that underpin our liberal democracy". "Compassion was the core of his message in ​good times and tough times," said Gharahkhani, who arrived in the Nordic country as a child as a refugee from Iran with his family.

QUEEN METTE-MARIT TRANSPLANT ⁠COMPLICATIONS Haakon's wife, Queen Mette-Marit, 53, who is recovering from a lung transplant in June, was due to be at Haakon's side, like Queen Sonja was in 1991 when Harald took the oath.

But on Tuesday she cancelled ⁠due ​to complications following her transplant, her doctor said in a statement from the royal palace. "It is not unusual with complications after a lung transplant. The queen has had complications on some occasions with the operation, including today," said Are Holm, a pulmonologist with Oslo University Hospital.

"As a result she must be put under observation throughout the day today." In addition ⁠to Ingrid Alexandra, 22, Prince Sverre Magnus, 20, and their grandmother, Sonja, 89, also attended.

Haakon automatically became king the moment his father died. There will be no coronation, ⁠as Norway abolished the practice in 1908. Large crowds ⁠gathered as members of the public began paying their respects at Harald's coffin, which is lying in state at the palace chapel until September 8.

His funeral will take place in Oslo on September 9, with heads of state from around the world invited ‌to attend.