German police probe unexploded incendiary device at Brandenburg power substation

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2026 18:06 IST | Created: 01-09-2026 18:06 IST
German police probe unexploded incendiary device at Brandenburg power substation

German police ​are investigating an incident ​involving an unexploded ‌incendiary device ​on Tuesday at a power substation in the eastern ‌state of Brandenburg, a spokesperson said. Grid operator 50Hertz said "as yet unidentified perpetrators are believed to have caused damage ‌to several power lines in 50Hertz's transmission grid". ‌It did not say how the damage was caused, given that the device had not detonated.

There was a ⁠brief ​power cut ⁠but all power lines are now back in operation and ⁠the general electricity supply was never affected, the operator ​added in an emailed statement. Police received information about ⁠the incident at around 8 a.m. (0600 GMT) and officers ⁠were ​deployed to the substation in Turnow-Preilack, the spokesperson said. There was never any danger to ⁠the public, police said.

The Brandenburg state criminal police office ⁠has ⁠taken over the investigation of the incident.

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