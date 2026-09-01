Dutch police arrest 34 people after shooting in rural village

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2026 21:38 IST | Created: 01-09-2026 21:38 IST
Dutch police arrest 34 people after shooting in rural village

Dutch police ​on Tuesday said ​34 suspects from ‌several countries ​were arrested after a shooting in which a man ‌was killed and two police officers were wounded in the early hours. The head of the regional ‌police, Jolanda Aalbers, told reporters a "large group" of ‌masked men opened fire when police arrived at a house where suspicious activities had been reported in Overasselt, ⁠a ​village in ⁠the east of the Netherlands.

Among those arrested were ⁠suspects from the Netherlands, Belgium, France and Algeria, regional ​prosecutors said. Prosecutors said there were indications of ⁠a "long running" conflict, in which the same house had ⁠been ​shot at last year. Two people were convicted in that incident.

Police found a man ⁠with serious injuries who later died of his injuries. Two ⁠police ⁠officers who were wounded by the gunfire were taken to hospital, Aalbers ‌said.

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