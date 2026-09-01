"Courage is extraordinary": Sachin Tendulkar hails Indian Air Force after watching Operation Safed Sagar

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar hailed Indian Air Force after watching the recently released series 'Operation Safed Sagar'. Sachin penned an appreciation note for the Indian Air Force and recalled his meeting with Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa.

Penning a note on his X while tagging the Indian Air Force - Media Co-ordination Centre, Sachin Tendulkar wrote, "Just finished watching Operation Safed Sagar. It made me think about how different life is for the people who are out there, carrying the pressure and uncertainty, while the rest of us are able to sleep peacefully and carry on with our everyday lives." He continued, "I had met Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa many years ago. Watching Operation Safed Sagar now, and seeing what he and so many others went through during Kargil, made me look back at that meeting with a deeper sense of appreciation."

The legendary cricketer expressed his gratitude to the makers of 'Operation Safed Sagar' for crafting the inspirational story for the Indian Air Force. "The courage is extraordinary. So is the discipline and mental strength behind it. I feel fortunate to be associated with the IAF and to have an understanding of the values that define it. Watching this story only made me more grateful. Thank you for everything you do for us. Jai Hind!," wrote Sachin.

'Operation Safed Sagar' follows the journey of some of the Indian Air Force's youngest officers during the Kargil War. The series centres on the Golden Arrows Squadron, exploring the immense courage, pressure, and sacrifice involved in carrying out missions at extreme altitudes. Beyond the aerial missions, however, the story also delves into the human experiences behind the operation. Directed by Oni Sen, created by Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Kushal Srivastava, and produced by Sanjay Routray and Sarita Patil from Matchbox Shots LLP and Mehboob Pal Singh Brar from Feel Good Films, the series also features Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Prajakta Koli, Adil Hussain, Abhay Verma, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin, and Amrita Bagchi. (ANI)