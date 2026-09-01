PCB seeks selectors' explanation after major Test squad shake-up

Pakistan cricket plunged into crisis after seven players were released and coaches Sarfaraz Ahmed and Umar Gul were removed ahead of the third Test at Edgbaston, while the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sought explanations from selectors over the inclusion of Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq. Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Agha, Ali Usman, Aamer Jamal, Awais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad were among the players released from the squad.

According to Cricinfo, the notice was issued on Monday, the same day the board announced its decision to send home seven players and two coaches ahead of the third Test at Edgbaston. The selection committee was asked to submit a written explanation within 24 hours, detailing the reasons behind Rizwan and Imam's selections and the process followed in making the decisions.

From the start of 2024 until the West Indies tour, Rizwan was Pakistan's leading Test run-scorer and also boasted the team's highest batting average. Imam, meanwhile, had featured in only two Tests during that period but had been among the leading run-scorers in domestic cricket. Meanwhile, Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq has offered his resignation from the Pakistan men's national selection committee following the PCB's decision to make major changes to the Test squad and coaching staff during the ongoing tour of England.

PCB is yet to accept Misbah's resignation. He has also decided to step down from his role as a batting consultant at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore. Pakistan have brought in five uncapped players along with Saim Ayub and Abdullah Fazal, who have a combined experience of just 10 matches.

The five uncapped players added to the squad are Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Saad Baig, Mohammad Imran Randhawa and Razaullah. White-ball head coach Mike Hesson and bowling coach Ashley Noffke have also joined the Test coaching staff ahead of the third Test. (ANI)