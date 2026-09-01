HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day three
Highlights of the third day at the U.S. Open on Tuesday (times GMT):
1710 KEYS THROUGH TO SECOND ROUND American Madison Keys was pushed hard by 19-year-old Russian Alina Korneeva before completing a 7-5 6-4 victory to reach the second round.
Keys edged a closely fought first set before the 22nd seed squandered a chance to close out the match when serving at 5-3 in the second. Keys quickly regrouped, however, and broke back to complete the win. 1650 KOKKINAKIS WITHDRAWS DUE TO INJURY
Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis withdrew from men's singles due to an injury and was replaced by lucky loser Yunchaokete Bu, the organisers announced in a post on X. 1630 RAIN DELAYS PLAY
Due to the persistent rain, no play is expected on the outside courts until 1730 GMT. 1510 PLAY BEGINS
Play began in New York under overcast skies and intermittent rain, with temperatures around 23 degrees Celsius, causing delays to several matches. Flavio Cobolli's clash with Francisco Comesana began under the roof at Louis Armstrong Stadium. READ MORE
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U.S. OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON TUESDAY (prefix number denotes seeding): ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1530 GMT/1130 ET)
22-Madison Keys (U.S.) v Alina Korneeva (Russia) 9-Taylor Fritz (U.S.) v Darwin Blanch (U.S.)
Zeynep Sonmez (Turkey) v 4-Coco Gauff (U.S.) 1-Alexander Zverev (Germany) v Lorenzo Sonego (Italy)
LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM (1500 GMT/1100 ET) Francisco Comesana (Argentina) v 5-Flavio Cobolli (Italy)
5-Mirra Andreeva (Russia) v Janice Tjen (Indonesia) Adolfo Daniel Vallejo (Paraguay) v Gael Monfils (France)
Mary Stoiana (U.S.) v 17-Alexandra Eala (Philippines)