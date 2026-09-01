Soccer-Juventus sign forward Woltemade on loan from Newcastle

Juventus have signed German ​forward Nick Woltemade ​on loan from ‌Premier League ​club Newcastle United until June 2027, the Serie A side ‌announced on Tuesday. The 24-year-old signed for Newcastle last year in a club-record deal reported by British media to ‌be worth around £69 million, but he scored only ‌eight Premier League goals in 34 appearances for the club and one in 10 Champions League games.

Woltemade developed through the ⁠youth ​ranks at ⁠Werder Bremen, making his senior debut in 2020, before completing ⁠a loan spell at SV Elversberg. He earned a ​move to Stuttgart in 2024, scoring 18 goals in ⁠36 appearances and winning the German Cup. That breakout season prompted ⁠a ​transfer to Newcastle last season, where he made 53 appearances across all competitions, scoring 11 ⁠goals and contributing six assists.

Earlier on Tuesday, Juventus also ⁠announced the ⁠season-long loan arrival of Senegal midfielder Pape Matar Sarr from Tottenham Hotspur.