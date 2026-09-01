Soccer-Juventus sign forward Woltemade on loan from Newcastle

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2026 23:50 IST | Created: 01-09-2026 23:50 IST
Soccer-Juventus sign forward Woltemade on loan from Newcastle

Juventus have signed German ​forward Nick Woltemade ​on loan from ‌Premier League ​club Newcastle United until June 2027, the Serie A side ‌announced on Tuesday. The 24-year-old signed for Newcastle last year in a club-record deal reported by British media to ‌be worth around £69 million, but he scored only ‌eight Premier League goals in 34 appearances for the club and one in 10 Champions League games.

Woltemade developed through the ⁠youth ​ranks at ⁠Werder Bremen, making his senior debut in 2020, before completing ⁠a loan spell at SV Elversberg. He earned a ​move to Stuttgart in 2024, scoring 18 goals in ⁠36 appearances and winning the German Cup. That breakout season prompted ⁠a ​transfer to Newcastle last season, where he made 53 appearances across all competitions, scoring 11 ⁠goals and contributing six assists.

Earlier on Tuesday, Juventus also ⁠announced the ⁠season-long loan arrival of Senegal midfielder Pape Matar Sarr from Tottenham Hotspur.

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy says Ukrainian drones have effectively closed Russian airspace

Zelenskiy says Ukrainian drones have effectively closed Russian airspace

Global
2
Britain will keep 'pragmatic' China trade stance amid G20 debate on imbalances, official says

Britain will keep 'pragmatic' China trade stance amid G20 debate on imbalanc...

Global
3
Venezuela's assembly backs oil deal announced with U.S.

Venezuela's assembly backs oil deal announced with U.S.

Global
4
USDA to test satellites, AI to try to improve crop estimates amid farmer criticism

USDA to test satellites, AI to try to improve crop estimates amid farmer cri...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Africa’s Digital Finance Boom Is Stronger on Access Than on Proven Growth Transmission

What Makes Climate Adaptation Work? Capacity, Inclusion and Local Ownership

Where Dental Insurance Falls Short: Medicaid and CHIP Children Struggle to Find Specialist Care

Raising Revenue Right: How Smarter Tax Systems Can Finance Development Without Hurting Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026