Russia's embassy ​in Germany said on ​Tuesday that German ‌allegations that ​Russia was responsible for an attempted drone attack at Leipzig/Halle airport ‌last month were an absurd and baseless provocation which stood to benefit Ukraine, the militaristic wing of ‌the Europe's elite, and arms makers. The German government ‌said on Tuesday it had concluded that Russia was to blame for the incident and ordered a series of measures ⁠in ​response, including ⁠the closure of a consulate and a Russian cultural centre ⁠in Berlin.

Russia's embassy in Germany said in a ​statement that the measures amounted to an unprecedented ⁠escalation. "The Russian ambassador categorically rejected the accusations levelled by Berlin ⁠as ​unsubstantiated, absurd and contrary to common sense," the embassy said.

"He pointed out that the measures ⁠announced by the German side represent an unprecedented escalation ⁠in Russian-German relations ⁠and will not remain without consequences, for which the German Government will bear ‌full ‌responsibility."