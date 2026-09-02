Mexico's Sonora cattle crossing to US to reopen next week, union says
MEXICO CITY, Sept 1 - The Agua Prieta cattle crossing from the Mexican state of Sonora to the United States is expected to reopen on September 8 after exports were temporarily suspended for repairs to USDA inspection equipment, the Sonora Regional Livestock Union said on Tuesday.
The union said safety issues with a cattle inspection chute used by U.S. Department of Agriculture personnel prompted the August 28 shutdown, just days after a phased reopening of cross-border livestock trade started following a more than year-long suspension of Mexican cattle imports over the New World screwworm.