Mexico's Sonora cattle crossing to US to reopen next week, union says

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2026 04:48 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 04:48 IST
Mexico's Sonora cattle crossing to US to reopen next week, union says

MEXICO CITY, Sept ​1 - The ​Agua Prieta ‌cattle crossing from ​the Mexican state of Sonora ‌to the United States is expected to reopen on September 8 ‌after exports were temporarily suspended for ‌repairs to USDA inspection equipment, the Sonora Regional Livestock Union said on ⁠Tuesday.

The ​union ⁠said safety issues with a cattle ⁠inspection chute used by U.S. Department ​of Agriculture personnel prompted the August ⁠28 shutdown, just days after ⁠a ​phased reopening of cross-border livestock trade started following a ⁠more than year-long suspension of Mexican cattle ⁠imports ⁠over the New World screwworm.

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