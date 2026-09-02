Mexico's Sonora cattle crossing to US to reopen next week, union says

MEXICO CITY, Sept ​1 - The ​Agua Prieta ‌cattle crossing from ​the Mexican state of Sonora ‌to the United States is expected to reopen on September 8 ‌after exports were temporarily suspended for ‌repairs to USDA inspection equipment, the Sonora Regional Livestock Union said on ⁠Tuesday.

The ​union ⁠said safety issues with a cattle ⁠inspection chute used by U.S. Department ​of Agriculture personnel prompted the August ⁠28 shutdown, just days after ⁠a ​phased reopening of cross-border livestock trade started following a ⁠more than year-long suspension of Mexican cattle ⁠imports ⁠over the New World screwworm.