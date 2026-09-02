Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Ducks to retire Ryan Getzlaf's No. 15 in January ceremony

The Anaheim Ducks will honor former forward Ryan Getzlaf when the franchise retires his No. 15 in a Jan. 30 ceremony. Getzlaf played all 17 of his NHL seasons in a Ducks uniform, scoring 282 goals with 737 assists over 1,157 regular-season games. ​The three-time All-Star retired after the 2021-22 season when he scored three goals with 34 assists in 56 games.

Tennis-Rybakina quiets injury concerns with first-round win over Frodin

Second seed Elena Rybakina breathed a sigh of relief with her first-round win ​at the U.S. Open on Tuesday, after a leg injury in Cincinnati had caused her to doubt whether she could even play in New York. The Kazakh ‌eased into the second round ​with a clinical 6-3 6-2 win over American Thea Frodin, but there was nothing easy about her preparation for the year's final major, with little time to regroup after she retired from the tune-up tournament.

Tennis-Alcaraz shines on return, Sabalenka begins US Open 'three-peat' bid with win

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz won his first singles match in 139 days, while Aryna Sabalenka got her bid for a third straight U.S. Open title off to a winning start on Monday to light up the second day of the year's final Grand Slam. Former champion Iga Swiatek and last year's runner-up Amanda Anisimova also advanced with impressive victories while Stefanos Tsitsipas served up an upset by knocking out 10th seed Arthur Fils on a sunny afternoon in New York.

Packers GM: Team paused as process unfolds with RB ‌Josh Jacobs

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst plans to employ a wait-and- see attitude as the legal situation unfolds for running back Josh Jacobs. Head coach Matt LaFleur said last week he "fully expected" Jacobs to be on the team, but that was before he was placed on the commissioner's exempt list. Jacobs is facing criminal charges related to a May 23 incident at his Wisconsin home.

Lions place RB Isiah Pacheco on injured reserve

The Detroit Lions placed veteran running back Isiah Pacheco on injured reserve on Tuesday due to a back injury, sidelining the team's primary backup for at least four weeks. It has been an injury-plagued first summer in Detroit for the former Kansas City Chiefs starter. He suffered a sprained MCL in early August, but head coach Dan Campbell was confident he would be ready for the season opener on Sept. 13 against the visiting New Orleans Saints.

Bengals WRs Ja'Marr Chase (knee), Tee Higgins (heel) limited this week

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said that his potent receiver duo of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, neither of whom practiced Tuesday, will be limited this week but should be ready ‌for the season opener. Chase has dealt with a left knee issue since early last week, while Taylor said that Higgins has a bruised heel.

Golf-US, International teams add captain's picks for Presidents Cup

Geoff Ogilvy used half of his captain's picks on Tuesday to add Presidents Cup rookies Nick Taylor, Nico Echavarria and Ryo Hisatsune to an International Team that will look to snap a lengthy losing streak against a stacked U.S. squad that added some major heft. Ogilvy also named Canadian Corey Conners, South Korea's Sungjae Im ‌and South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout to his 12-player team who will seek to avoid an 11th consecutive loss to the United States when they meet from September 24-27 in Chicago.

Tiger Woods set for Florida court appearance, plea hearing in DUI case

Tiger Woods will appear in court on Wednesday for what is listed on the docket as a change-of-plea hearing related to his rollover crash and DUI arrest in March. A Sept. 8 appearance had been scheduled as a status hearing after Woods entered a not-guilty plea.

Clemson's Dabo Swinney: Teams adding NFL camp rejects 'embarrassing'

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney was stunned when the transfer portal became a recruiting reality, but he could hardly believe his ears when told power- conference teams were bringing back NFL players who didn't make the cut in training camp. One of those teams, LSU, is the first team on Clemson's schedule this week. Swinney got a close look at tight end Dae'Quan Wright when he observed Browns practice two months ago, and there's a chance he'll be in uniform for LSU on Saturday along with defensive end Junior Tuihalamaka. They are practicing with LSU while a legal tug of war plays out involving Class of 2022 recruits coming back for more college football.

Colts expect WR Keenan Allen to play Week 1 despite arrest

Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen is expected to play ⁠in Week 1 despite his arrest ​Sunday on charges that he was operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard confirmed Tuesday that the team handled the mater internally.

Tennis-Keys ⁠tames nerves to beat Korneeva in US Open first round

American Madison Keys overcame early jitters to down Russian Alina Korneeva 7-5 6-4 in the first round of the U.S. Open on Tuesday, exorcising the demons of her early exit a year ago. Just months after winning her first Grand Slam title at the 2025 Australian Open, Keys crashed out in the first round at Flushing Meadows after being overcome by debilitating nerves.

Red Sox C Adley Rutschman (elbow) out of lineup against Mariners

Boston Red Sox catcher Adley Rutschman is dealing with a lingering elbow injury that kept him out of the starting lineup on Tuesday against the visiting Seattle Mariners. Rutschman, ⁠28, missed his second consecutive start because of discomfort from a hyperextended right elbow, which likely will be an issue for the rest of the season, interim manager Chad Tracy said Tuesday afternoon on WEEI.

Tennis-Osaka brings style and steel for winning start to US Open

Naomi Osaka unveiled another bold Grand Slam walk-on outfit at the U.S. Open on Monday before the two-time champion battled to a 7-6(6) 7-6(3) victory over unseeded Russian Anastasia Zakharova to reach the second round. Osaka has been the fashion highlight of this year's majors and entered Arthur Ashe Stadium in a hooded tunic featuring patchwork-style panels adorned with press clippings ​from past tournament appearances and a billowing white tulle train.

Texans GM sets Week 1 deadline for C.J. Stroud contract talks

Texans general manager Nick Caserio started the clock on contract talks with quarterback C.J. Stroud, underscoring the front office will not discuss a new deal during the regular season. The Texans kick off the 2026 season on Sept. 13 against the Buffalo Bills. Caserio said at the beginning of training camp the team was holding discussions about a contract extension with Stroud, ⁠the No. 2 overall pick in 2023. He was selected one spot ahead of Texans outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. The Texans signed Anderson to a three-year, $150 million extension days before the 2026 NFL Draft.

Dodgers activate pair of All-Stars in C Will Smith, LHP Justin Wrobleski

The Los Angels Dodgers activated three-time All-Star catcher Will Smith from the injured list Tuesday amid a flurry of roster activity that also included the return of All-Star left-hander Justin Wrobleski. Catcher Dalton Rushing also was reinstated from the IL, while infielder Alex Freeland was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

MLS transactions roundup: Revs sign F Daniel Gazdag

The New England Revolution signed veteran midfielder Daniel Gazdag through December 2027 on Tuesday with ⁠club ​options through the 2028-29 season. The 30-year-old Hungarian is the all-time leading scorer in Philadelphia Union history with 72 goals across all competitions from 2021-25. He joined the Columbus Crew in April 2025 and scored seven goals in 43 MLS matches before agreeing to a contract buyout last week.

Yankees activate 3B Ryan McMahon, add RHP John Schreiber

The New York Yankees reinstated third baseman Ryan McMahon from the 10-day injured list Tuesday after a brief rehab assignment. McMahon had been on the IL since Aug. 21 (retroactive to Aug. 20) due to a left thumb sprain.

Clemson names Christopher Vizzina starting QB vs. LSU

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney named fourth-year junior Christopher Vizzina the starting quarterback Tuesday for Saturday's season opener at No. 11 LSU. Vizzina spent his first three seasons behind Cade Klubnik, who departed for the NFL after the 2025 campaign and recently won the New York Jets' backup job behind Geno Smith. Vizzina entered fall camp as the favorite and ultimately won the starting job over true freshman Tait Reynolds.

76ers bring in 7-foot-6 Tacko Fall, 2 others

The Philadelphia 76ers signed ⁠three players including 7-foot-6 center Tacko Fall, the team announced on Tuesday. Guard Jameer Nelson Jr. and forward Saint Thomas also signed contracts, with the team not disclosing terms.

Baseball-Kroenke reaches deal to add Angels to sports portfolio

Stan Kroenke has reached an agreement to add Major League Baseball's Los Angeles Angels to his portfolio of professional sports teams. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027, subject to customary closing conditions and approval by MLB, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment and the Angels said in a ⁠joint press release on Tuesday.

Tennis-Keys and Fritz cruise as rain disrupts outdoor US Open play

Americans Madison Keys and Taylor Fritz cruised through their first-round matches ⁠at the U.S. Open on Tuesday, as second seed Elena Rybakina eased injury concerns after rain delayed the outdoor action by nearly four hours. Keys, runner-up in 2017, was undone by debilitating nerves in the first round a year ago but found the right formula this time around in the first match on Arthur Ashe Stadium, beating Russian teen Alina Korneeva 7-5 6-4 under a closed roof.

Tennis-Andreeva dismantles Tjen, eases into US Open second round

Mirra Andreeva began her U.S. Open campaign with a comfortable 6-2 6-2 victory over unseeded Indonesian Janice Tjen on Tuesday to reach the second round and keep her bid for a second Grand Slam title on track. Andreeva announced herself by claiming this year's French Open title on clay to become the third-youngest major champion this century behind Maria Sharapova and Emma ‌Raducanu, but she showed she is no slouch on hard courts.

Tennis-Fritz beats young compatriot Blanch in ‌easy US Open start

American Taylor Fritz harnessed his mighty serve to roll into the second round of the U.S. Open on Tuesday, beating compatriot Darwin Blanch 6-3 6-2 6-4 in the second match of the day at Arthur Ashe Stadium. A finalist in 2024, Fritz looked right at ​home in New York against the 18-year-old wildcard, hitting 14 aces to set up a meeting with Mattia Bellucci of Italy.