HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day three

Highlights of the third day at the U.S. Open on Tuesday (times GMT):

2350 WILLIAMS SISTERS ​TO PLAY IN WOMEN'S DOUBLES CHAMPIONSHIP Two-time U.S. Open women's doubles champions Serena and ​Venus Williams are set to face Australian Maya Joint and ‌Chinese ​Taipei's Chan Hao-ching in the Women's Doubles Championship.

2239 MUSETTI DEFATS FERY Italian 13th seed Lorenzo Musetti won in straight sets against Britain's Arthur Fery 6-3 6-3 7-5.

2145 PUTINTSEVA STUNS BENCIC Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva stunned 12th seed Belinda Bencic from Switzerland with a 4-6 7-5 6-3 ‌victory.

READ MORE Keys and Fritz cruise as rain disrupts outdoor US Open play

Andreeva dismantles Tjen, eases into US Open second round Rybakina quiets injury concerns with first-round win over Frodin

Fritz beats young compatriot Blanch in easy US Open start Keys tames nerves to beat Korneeva in US Open first round

Gauff, Zverev hope to live up to high expectations at US Open Alcaraz shines on return, Sabalenka ‌begins US Open 'three-peat' bid with win

Osaka brings style and steel for winning start to US Open Shelton advances at US Open after shaky start against Griekspoor

Swiatek swats aside Wang ‌for a winning start at US Open Wawrinka's emotional US Open finale ends in defeat to Berrettini

2115 CERUNDOLO ELIMINATES MISOLIC Argentine Francisco Cerundolo convincingly dispatched Austrian Filip Misolic 6-4 6-3 7-5.

2057 ANDREEVA KNOCKS OUT TJEN Russian fifth seed Mirra Andreeva secured a commanding 6-2 6-2 victory against Janice Tjen from Indonesia. The French Open champion will face German Eva Lys in the second round.

2008 RYBAKINA BEATS FRODIN Second seed Elena Rybakina beat American Thea Frodin 6-3 6-2. ⁠The Kazakhstani ​world number two showed few signs of the ⁠leg injury that forced her out of the Cincinnati Open last month.

1925 FRITZ MOVES TO SECOND ROUND American ninth seed Taylor Fritz secured a straight-sets victory against his compatriot Darwin Blanch, winning 6-3 6-2 6-4.

1922 COBOLLI SURVIVES ⁠COMESANA SCARE Fifth seed Flavio Cobolli recovered from two sets down to earn a hard-fought victory against Argentine Francisco Comesana 3-6 2-6 6-3 6-4 6-4, in a four-hour-and-13-minute contest.

1745 FURTHER DELAYS DUE TO RAIN Rain has ​led to further delays on the outside courts, where play is now set to start at 1930 GMT.

1720 KEYS THROUGH TO SECOND ROUND American Madison Keys was pushed ⁠hard by 19-year-old Russian Alina Korneeva before completing a 7-5 6-4 victory to reach the second round.

Keys edged a closely fought first set before the 22nd seed squandered a chance to close out the match when serving ⁠at ​5-3 in the second. Keys quickly regrouped, however, and broke back to complete the win. 1650 KOKKINAKIS WITHDRAWS DUE TO INJURY

Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis withdrew from men's singles due to an injury and was replaced by lucky loser Yunchaokete Bu, the organisers announced in a post on X. 1630 RAIN DELAYS PLAY

Due to the persistent rain, no play is expected on the ⁠outside courts until 1730 GMT. 1510 PLAY BEGINS

Play began in New York under overcast skies and intermittent rain, with temperatures around 23 degrees Celsius, causing delays to several matches. ⁠Flavio Cobolli's clash with Francisco Comesana began under ⁠the roof at Louis Armstrong Stadium. U.S. OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON TUESDAY (prefix number denotes seeding):

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1530 GMT/1130 ET) 22-Madison Keys (U.S.) v Alina Korneeva (Russia)

9-Taylor Fritz (U.S.) v Darwin Blanch (U.S.) Zeynep Sonmez (Turkey) v 4-Coco Gauff (U.S.)

1-Alexander Zverev (Germany) v Lorenzo Sonego (Italy) LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM (1500 GMT/1100 ET)

Francisco Comesana (Argentina) v 5-Flavio Cobolli (Italy) 5-Mirra Andreeva (Russia) ‌v Janice Tjen (Indonesia)

Adolfo Daniel Vallejo (Paraguay) v ‌Gael Monfils (France) Mary Stoiana (U.S.) v 17-Alexandra Eala (Philippines)