Utah judge allows prosecutors to seek death penalty in Charlie Kirk murder case
A judge ruled on Tuesday that Tyler Robinson, the man accused of fatally shooting prominent U.S. conservative activist Charlie Kirk on a Utah college campus last year, should face trial on murder charges in a case eligible for the death penalty. Utah District Court Judge Tony Graf made the ruling at a hearing where prosecutors laid out what they called "overwhelming" evidence that a capital trial of Robinson, 23, was warranted for the murder of one of the U.S. political right's most prominent figures.