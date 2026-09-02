Utah judge allows prosecutors to seek death penalty in Charlie Kirk murder case

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2026 04:50 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 04:50 IST
Utah judge allows prosecutors to seek death penalty in Charlie Kirk murder case

A judge ruled ‌on Tuesday that Tyler Robinson, the man accused ‌of fatally shooting prominent U.S. conservative activist Charlie Kirk on a Utah college campus last year, should ⁠face ​trial on ⁠murder charges in a case eligible for the death ⁠penalty. Utah District Court Judge Tony Graf made the ​ruling at a hearing where prosecutors laid out ⁠what they called "overwhelming" evidence that a capital ⁠trial ​of Robinson, 23, was warranted for the murder of one of the U.S. ⁠political right's most prominent figures.

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