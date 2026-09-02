Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Trump's attack on 'birth tourism' faces uphill legal battle after Supreme Court ruling

When the U.S. Supreme Court https://www.reuters.com/legal/us-supreme-court/ in June ruled in favor of broad citizenship rights for babies born in the United States, one of the most conservative justices complained that the decision was so sweeping it would even cover so-called birth ​tourists. Women "who come here solely for the purpose of giving birth" would be able to get automatic citizenship for their children, Samuel Alito wrote, dissenting from the 6-3 ruling https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/supreme-court-rule-trump-bid-limit-birthright-citizenship-2026-06-30/ that invalidated President Donald Trump https://www.reuters.com/topic/person/donald-trump/ 's first attempt to curtail ​U.S. birthright citizenship.

Russia calls Germany's Leipzig drone attack claims false and an unprecedented escalation

Russia's embassy in Germany said on Tuesday that German allegations that Russia was responsible ‌for an attempted ​drone attack at Leipzig/Halle airport last month were an absurd and baseless provocation which stood to benefit Ukraine, the militaristic wing of the Europe's elite, and arms makers. The German government said on Tuesday it had concluded that Russia was to blame for the incident and ordered a series of measures in response, including the closure of a consulate and a Russian cultural centre in Berlin.

IAEA reports progress in Syria investigation, none in Iran

The U.N. nuclear watchdog has resolved its outstanding questions from an investigation nL8N3UO0UT into secret nuclear activities in Syria under the Assad family's rule but made no progress in Iran https://www.reuters.com/world/iran/, it said on Tuesday in confidential reports seen by Reuters. One of the International Atomic Energy Agency reports sent to member states ahead of next week's quarterly meeting of the ‌IAEA's Board of Governors praised the new Syrian authorities for their "transparency and cooperation" in helping uncover the past activities and the material that remains.

'The search was over': A family's four-day quest for a son lost in Nepal's floods

For four agonising days after floodwaters tore through Nepal's Rasuwa district, Ayush Khadka's family searched desperately for any sign that the 21-year-old civil servant was still alive. The Khadkas were among thousands of families clinging to hope amid the chaos wrought by a glacial collapse nL4N44N173 that sent an unprecedented deluge of ice, rock, mud and debris crashing through valley towns and villages in Nepal and across the border in China.

Israeli special forces capture Hamas official in raid on Gaza City

Israeli special forces captured a Hamas militant leader in a raid in Gaza City on Tuesday while Israeli air strikes meant to protect those troops killed four Palestinians, authorities said.

Israel's military said in a statement that special forces from the Shin Bet intelligence agency captured Hamas' internal security service chief in a joint operation with the military in a Hamas-controlled area of Gaza City.

UK pledges additional £50 million to help ‌contain Ebola outbreak in Congo

Britain said on Tuesday it would provide more than £50 million ($67.56 million) in new funding to support efforts to contain an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where confirmed cases have surpassed 6,000 in the country's largest-ever epidemic. Britain allocated up to £20 million to the Ebola response in May, and the latest funding brings its total contribution to £78 million.

Putin says Russia is winning on battlefield, will not negotiate with 'terrorists'

President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia was winning the war in ‌Ukraine and portrayed the Ukrainian leadership as "terrorists" with whom Moscow could not negotiate. Putin, in his most detailed comments on the war for many weeks, acknowledged that Ukrainian attacks inside Russia had inflicted real damage and said that drones posed a particular challenge.

Six consequences of six months of war in Iran

Six months after the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran, the war that President Donald Trump has called a "little excursion" has become a deeply unpopular stalemate that threatens to derail his presidency. Iran has not surrendered, shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains severely disrupted, and there is no clear path to ending the conflict that Trump once predicted would be over in four weeks.

IAEA reports progress in Syria investigation, none in Iran

The U.N. nuclear watchdog has resolved its outstanding questions from an investigation into secret nuclear activities in Syria under the Assad family's rule but made no progress in Iran, it said on Tuesday in confidential reports seen by Reuters. One of the International Atomic Energy Agency reports sent to member states ahead of next week's quarterly meeting of the IAEA's Board of Governors praised the new Syrian authorities for their "transparency and cooperation" in helping uncover the past activities and the material that remains.

Trump selects Hung Cao to serve as US Navy secretary

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he plans to nominate Hung Cao ⁠to become the next U.S. ​Navy secretary. "The Senate needs to confirm this Warfighter, ASAP, so he can continue the fantastic work he has been doing over the past ⁠4 months," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Kremlin adviser, papal envoy to discuss Ukraine humanitarian issues

Russian President Vladimir Putin's foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov will discuss humanitarian issues in the Ukraine conflict with papal envoy Cardinal Matteo Zuppi later this month in Russia, Ushakov was quoted by media as saying on Tuesday. "I will receive him at the end of September, and we will specifically talk about Ukrainian matters," Russian news agencies said Ushakov told state television.

Russia hits port export facilities in Ukraine's Odesa region, Kyiv says

Russia attacked Ukraine's port infrastructure and a border crossing with Romania in the southern Black Sea region of Odesa overnight, Ukrainian officials said on Tuesday. Ukrainian President ⁠Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the strike "deliberately damaged a border crossing point on the border with Romania, as well as export infrastructure."

Tropical Storm Edouard moves ashore Gulf Coast near Texas-Louisiana border

Tropical Storm Edouard churned out of the Gulf of Mexico and sloshed ashore near the Texas-Louisiana border on Tuesday, packing sustained winds of up to 60 miles per hour and unleashing soaking downpours. According to the National Hurricane Center in Miami, Edouard made landfall near Johnson Bayou in the southwesternmost corner of Louisiana at about 2:20 p.m. Central time (1920 GMT), and veered west, spreading heavy rains and gale-force winds into southeastern Texas.

China's Xi lands in Egypt ​as Iran war reshapes Middle East alliances

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Egypt on Tuesday, his first visit to the Arab world's most populous nation in a decade, as countries across the Middle East reassess security and economic ties amid the fallout of the Iran war. The conflict has disrupted global energy markets and raised questions about whether regional countries can count on the United States as a long-term security partner.

Apple Maps changes name of Lake Ontario to 'Lake America'

Apple changed ⁠the name of Lake Ontario to "Lake America" on the web version of its Apple Maps following U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order renaming the lake. The move by Apple on Tuesday followed a decision by Alphabet late on Saturday to change the name of the lake on its Google Maps for U.S. users.

Honduran court drops charges against former president pardoned by Trump

A Honduran court has dropped charges against former President Juan Orlando Hernandez over fraud and money laundering, judiciary authorities said on Tuesday, nine months after he was freed from U.S. prison where he was serving a lengthy sentence for drug trafficking charges. Judiciary spokesperson Carlos Silva told local media the judge concluded Hernandez was not responsible for budgetary ⁠decisions at ​the time of the crime and it could not be confirmed that embezzled funds had been channeled into his 2013 presidential campaign.

Majority of Americans oppose Trump's new Canada tariffs, renaming Lake Ontario, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds

The three-day poll, which concluded on Sunday, showed Americans are wary of the feud with Canada — for decades a top U.S. trading partner — which has escalated since trade talks between the two countries collapsed and Trump last week ordered the hike in tariffs on Canadian goods.

'Significant' number of EU countries back speeding up Ukraine funding, Ireland says

A significant number of European Union member states support bringing forward the disbursement of funds under an EU loan to Ukraine to help its war effort, Ireland's defence minister said on Tuesday after hosting a meeting of EU colleagues. Ukraine relies heavily on foreign funds in its fight against Russia, now in its fifth year, including a €90 billion loan that the EU agreed to disburse over the course of 2026 and 2027.

Putin says Russia has advanced in Donetsk region, surrounded some Ukrainian troops

President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that ⁠Russian troops had captured 270 square km of Ukraine’s Donetsk region in August and a large group of Ukrainian troops were surrounded. Reuters could not independently verify his statement.

Putin says Russia is winning on battlefield, will not negotiate with 'terrorists'

President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia was winning the war in Ukraine and portrayed the Ukrainian leadership as "terrorists" with whom Moscow could not negotiate. Putin, in his most detailed comments on the war for many weeks, acknowledged that Ukrainian attacks inside Russia had inflicted real damage and said ⁠that drones posed a particular challenge.

Belgian court orders trial for corruption, money laundering linked to Congo passport deal

A Brussels court has ordered Belgian biometrics company Semlex ⁠and 13 other defendants to stand trial over alleged corruption, money laundering and tax fraud linked to a contract to produce passports in the Democratic Republic of Congo, civil parties involved in the case said. A spokesperson for the Belgian Federal Prosecutor's Office confirmed that Semlex and an unspecified number of employees were among those referred by the prosecutor to the criminal court, without giving further details.

Germany says Russia responsible for drone attack at Leipzig airport

The German government said on Tuesday that it had concluded that Russia was responsible for an attempted drone attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport last month and ordered a series of measures in response, including the closure of a consulate and a Russian cultural centre in Berlin. Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said intelligence findings indicated that individuals involved in the attack were acting ‌on behalf of Russian state agencies.

Mexican soldiers kill suspected cartel leader as anti-crime campaign escalates

Mexican soldiers ‌killed a suspected leader of the Los Reyes cartel in western Mexico, the defense ministry said on Tuesday, as Mexico continues to escalate its war against cartels and organized crime. The U.S. had offered a $3 million reward for information leading to the arrest of Luis Enrique Barragan Chavez, ​whom U.S. authorities identified as a top hitman for the Los Reyes cartel, a faction of the Carteles Unidos criminal group.