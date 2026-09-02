Lula's lead over Flavio Bolsonaro narrows ahead of Brazil election, Quaest poll shows

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2026 18:58 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 18:58 IST
Lula's lead over Flavio Bolsonaro narrows ahead of Brazil election, Quaest poll shows

​Brazilian ‌President Luiz Inacio ​Lula da Silva's lead ‌over right-wing challenger Senator Flavio Bolsonaro narrowed further ahead ‌of October's election, a Quaest ‌poll commissioned by Globo showed on Wednesday.

In a ⁠simulated ​second-round ⁠runoff, Lula would win ⁠42% of the vote, compared ​with 41% for the ⁠eldest son of former President ⁠Jair ​Bolsonaro. A Quaest poll released on ⁠August 14 had Lula leading Bolsonaro ⁠by ⁠43% to 40%.

TRENDING

1
SC allows Oil India to file fresh plea over ERD project beneath Dibru-Saikhowa

SC allows Oil India to file fresh plea over ERD project beneath Dibru-Saikho...

India
2
NEET-UG paper leak case: CBI court rejects Lokhande's plea seeking direction to CBI to place on record material sent to CFSL

NEET-UG paper leak case: CBI court rejects Lokhande's plea seeking direction...

India
3
Ukraine is finalising drone deal with Germany, Zelenskiy says

Ukraine is finalising drone deal with Germany, Zelenskiy says

Global
4
Trump aides seek 'quiet' in Iran war but say attacks may intensify after November elections

Trump aides seek 'quiet' in Iran war but say attacks may intensify after Nov...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Virtual Opponents to Real Effort: Wearable Bands Make Mixed-Reality Boxing Tougher

What a Passing Car Really Sounds Like: New Method Could Improve Traffic Noise Maps

The Unseen Cost of Farming: Millions Face Acute Pesticide Poisoning Worldwide

Connected Waters: How Digital Infrastructure Could Reshap Carbon Future of China’s Fisheries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026