Lula's lead over Flavio Bolsonaro narrows ahead of Brazil election, Quaest poll shows
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's lead over right-wing challenger Senator Flavio Bolsonaro narrowed further ahead of October's election, a Quaest poll commissioned by Globo showed on Wednesday.
In a simulated second-round runoff, Lula would win 42% of the vote, compared with 41% for the eldest son of former President Jair Bolsonaro. A Quaest poll released on August 14 had Lula leading Bolsonaro by 43% to 40%.