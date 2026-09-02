Lula's lead over Flavio Bolsonaro narrows ahead of Brazil election, Quaest poll shows

​Brazilian ‌President Luiz Inacio ​Lula da Silva's lead ‌over right-wing challenger Senator Flavio Bolsonaro narrowed further ahead ‌of October's election, a Quaest ‌poll commissioned by Globo showed on Wednesday.

In a ⁠simulated ​second-round ⁠runoff, Lula would win ⁠42% of the vote, compared ​with 41% for the ⁠eldest son of former President ⁠Jair ​Bolsonaro. A Quaest poll released on ⁠August 14 had Lula leading Bolsonaro ⁠by ⁠43% to 40%.