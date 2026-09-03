Russian ​air ‌attacks wounded ​17 people and damaged a 21-storey ‌residential building in Ukraine's Black Sea port city of Odesa early ‌on Thursday, Serhiy Lysak, ‌the head of the city's military administration, said on the Telegram messaging ⁠app.

Of ​those ⁠injured, three are children, Lysak said ⁠in the post, which showed ​footage of a building with ⁠its windows blown out. In the Ukrainian ⁠capital ​Kyiv, a Reuters witness reported an explosion on Wednesday ⁠evening, amid continued Russian air strikes.