Russian attacks wound 17, damage building in Ukraine's Odesa, official says

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2026 09:59 IST | Created: 03-09-2026 09:59 IST
Russian attacks wound 17, damage building in Ukraine's Odesa, official says

Russian ​air ‌attacks wounded ​17 people and damaged a 21-storey ‌residential building in Ukraine's Black Sea port city of Odesa early ‌on Thursday, Serhiy Lysak, ‌the head of the city's military administration, said on the Telegram messaging ⁠app.

Of ​those ⁠injured, three are children, Lysak said ⁠in the post, which showed ​footage of a building with ⁠its windows blown out. In the Ukrainian ⁠capital ​Kyiv, a Reuters witness reported an explosion on Wednesday ⁠evening, amid continued Russian air strikes.

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