Russia recruits Danes for sabotage planning, Denmark says

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2026 12:54 IST | Created: 03-09-2026 12:54 IST
Russia recruits Danes for sabotage planning, Denmark says

Russia is recruiting Danish citizens ​to help plan sabotage ​against Danish defence firms ‌with ties ​to Ukraine, the country's national security and intelligence service, PET, said on Thursday. Hybrid ‌warfare and sabotage on European soil gained renewed attention this week after Germany blamed Russia for an attempted drone attack at the Leipzig/Halle ‌Airport, prompting European Union members to call for new sanctions against ‌Russia.

"Russia is both planning and carrying out acts of sabotage against defense companies and the defense industry in Europe," PET's head of counter-espionage, Emil Gresholm, ⁠said ​in a statement. "We see ⁠that Danish companies are also targets of concrete Russian sabotage planning, and ⁠that Russian intelligence services are actively preparing acts of sabotage directed at ​the defense industry in Denmark," he said.

Moscow has denied any involvement ⁠in hybrid warfare. PET has uncovered concrete examples of Russia attempting to recruit Danes ⁠on ​social media and gaming platforms for tasks such as taking photos of companies or infrastructure, which could be used in ⁠the planning of acts of sabotage, Gresholm said.

"It is extremely serious ⁠if ordinary ⁠Danes help Russian intelligence services -- either deliberately or unwittingly," he said. Gresholm first made his comments in an interview ‌with the ‌Berlingske newspaper.

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