German police probe arson attack on defence tech firm in Munich

German police ​are investigating a suspected politically ​motivated arson attack ‌on a construction ​site outside the Munich headquarters of defence tech firm Rohde & Schwarz, ‌Bavarian broadcaster BR24 reported on Thursday. Bavarian police confirmed to Reuters they are investigating the incident and said further details ‌would be provided later.

Rohde & Schwarz confirmed that an ‌arson attack had taken place, adding that they could give more information shortly. According to BR24, incendiary devices were thrown from ⁠a car shortly ​after midnight ⁠at a construction site in front of the company's headquarters in ⁠Munich's Berg am Laim district.

One device ignited near construction ​containers, causing minor property damage, the report said. No ⁠one was injured. Police arrested a 28-year-old woman and a ⁠38-year-old ​man, both Bulgarian nationals, near the scene, BR24 reported.

German authorities are on high alert for attacks ⁠on infrastructure, two days after the government said it had concluded that ⁠Russia ⁠was behind an attempted drone attack on a Ukrainian cargo plane at Leipzig/Halle airport ‌last ‌month.