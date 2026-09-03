China sends third batch of aid to Nepal after flood disaster

​China has ‌sent a ​third batch of aid ‌to Nepal after the August 26 flooding ‌disaster, including tents, blankets, medical ‌protective suits and satellite communication equipment, the ⁠foreign ​ministry ⁠said on Thursday.

The China ⁠Meteorological Administration and Nepalese meteorological ​authority have been in ⁠contact for video ⁠weather consultation ​and real-time information sharing, and ⁠the Tibet region has also ⁠provided ⁠emergency assistance, the ministry said.