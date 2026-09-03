Putin says there is a chance of peace deal on Ukraine but repeats 'state terrorism' charge

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2026 13:51 IST | Created: 03-09-2026 13:51 IST
Putin says there is a chance of peace deal on Ukraine but repeats 'state terrorism' charge

​Russian President Vladimir ​Putin said ‌on Thursday ​that there is a chance of peace agreement ‌to end the war in Ukraine, while reiterating his accusation that Ukrainian warnings ‌about risks to planes in Russian airspace ‌amount to "state terrorism". Putin said a number of countries including the U.S. and China were ⁠ready ​to ⁠support a peace settlement.

"Ultimately, however, the problem ⁠must be resolved by the countries involved in ​the conflict - Russia and Ukraine. ⁠This is the correct approach. Yet, we are ⁠grateful ​to everyone attempting to contribute to a settlement. Is there a ⁠chance? In my view, yes, there is," he ⁠told ⁠an economic forum in Russia's far east.

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