Ifo lifts German growth forecasts as fiscal boost offsets energy shock

Germany's ​Ifo economic institute raised its ​growth forecasts for ‌Europe's largest economy ​on Thursday, saying stronger fiscal spending, improving industrial orders and export demand ‌were outweighing the drag from higher energy prices.

Ifo now expects German gross domestic product to grow by 1.4% in 2026 and ‌1.2% in 2027, up from forecasts of 0.8% in ‌both years in its summer outlook. It sees growth slowing to 0.8% in 2028.

The institute said revised official data, including a stronger-than-expected start to ⁠2026, ​accounted for part ⁠of the upgrade: economic output rose 0.3% in the second quarter, while Ifo ⁠had previously expected stagnation following an energy-price shock. Government spending on ​infrastructure, climate neutrality and defence will provide fiscal stimulus worth ⁠nearly €40 billion ($46.36 billion), or 0.8% of GDP, this year, Ifo said.

Industrial production ⁠and ​exports are also expected to support the recovery, helped by robust global demand, especially in Europe. However, Ifo said ⁠higher energy prices linked to the Iran war would keep household consumption ⁠subdued ⁠and push inflation to 2.8% this year and 3.0% in 2027, before easing to 2.3% ‌in 2028.

($1 = 0.8627 ‌euros)