Earthquake of magnitude 5 strikes Tibet, GFZ says
An earthquake of magnitude 5 struck Tibet on Thursday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.
An earthquake of magnitude 5 struck Tibet on Thursday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.
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