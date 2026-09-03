Earthquake of magnitude 5 strikes Tibet, GFZ says

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2026 14:01 IST | Created: 03-09-2026 14:01 IST
Earthquake of magnitude 5 strikes Tibet, GFZ says

​An ‌earthquake of ​magnitude ‌5 struck Tibet on ‌Thursday, ‌the German ⁠Research ​Centre ⁠for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The ⁠quake ​was at a ⁠depth ⁠of ​10 km (6.21 ⁠miles), ⁠GFZ said.

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