Earthquake of magnitude 5 strikes Tibet, GFZ says

​An ‌earthquake of ​magnitude ‌5 struck Tibet on ‌Thursday, ‌the German ⁠Research ​Centre ⁠for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The ⁠quake ​was at a ⁠depth ⁠of ​10 km (6.21 ⁠miles), ⁠GFZ said.