Russia says no foreign airlines plan to stop flight to Russia

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2026 14:32 IST | Created: 03-09-2026 14:32 IST
Russia says no foreign airlines plan to stop flight to Russia

Russian ​aviation ‌watchdog Rosaviatsiya stated ​on Thursday that it ‌had not received any withdrawal notifications from any foreign ‌airlines, Interfax news agency ‌reported, citing the agency's head, Dmitriy Yadrov.

He said ⁠that ​the ⁠Russian foreign ministry and the ⁠watchdog would cooperate with the ​International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) on ⁠civilian flights to and ⁠from ​Russia after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy ⁠warned that flights in Russia had ⁠become ⁠unsafe.

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