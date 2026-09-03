Russia says no foreign airlines plan to stop flight to Russia
Russian aviation watchdog Rosaviatsiya stated on Thursday that it had not received any withdrawal notifications from any foreign airlines, Interfax news agency reported, citing the agency's head, Dmitriy Yadrov.
He said that the Russian foreign ministry and the watchdog would cooperate with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) on civilian flights to and from Russia after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned that flights in Russia had become unsafe.