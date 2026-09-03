Equestrian-Russia's federation says FEI to lift athlete, hosting ban from October

Russia's equestrian federation have said the sport's global ​governing body (FEI) will lift its ban on Russian ​athletes and officials from October 5 and ‌allow international ​events to be held in the country again.

Russian and Belarusian athletes have been barred from representing their countries under their national flags at FEI events since March 2022 ‌after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, though some have competed as neutral athletes. The FEI confirmed the move, saying it followed the International Olympic Committee's decision in July to provisionally lift its suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC).

The Russian equestrian federation said on Wednesday the ‌FEI Council had approved the move after what it described as extensive negotiations between the national body and international ‌officials. Under the new rules, Russia can host FEI-sanctioned competitions from October 5, subject to compliance with FEI regulations. The restrictions on Russian national flags, anthems, colours, uniforms and other national identifiers will also be lifted.

"The FEI has also received written confirmation from the Russian Equestrian Federation that it does ⁠not develop ​equestrian sport or operate equestrian clubs ⁠in the Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhia regions, nor in Crimea and Sevastopol," an FEI spokesperson said in a statement. "And that its official documents ⁠and publications contain no references to these territories."

The FEI said it would continue supporting Ukraine. "The FEI Solidarity Relief Fund for Ukraine, established in ​2022, remains operational and continues to help address some of the urgent needs of the country’s equestrian community," ⁠it added.

The IOC banned the ROC in 2023 after the national body took over sports groups in occupied areas of Ukraine following Moscow's invasion of the ⁠country. The ​International Basketball Federation lifted restrictions on individual Russian and Belarusian players, coaches and officials on Tuesday, while leaving any decision on the return of national teams and clubs to international competition to its central board in December.

The International Ski ⁠and Snowboard Federation said on Wednesday that Russian and Belarusian athletes would be eligible to compete during the 2026-27 season if ⁠they signed a neutrality declaration ⁠and met anti-doping requirements. Participation will remain limited to individual events, with no national flags, anthems or uniforms permitted.

Other international federations, including aquatics, motorsport, modern pentathlon, wrestling and gymnastics, have also ‌eased restrictions on ‌Russian and Belarusian athletes.