Soccer-Juventus midfielder Thuram undergoes knee surgery
Juventus midfielder Khephren Thuram has undergone knee surgery and will begin rehabilitation, the Serie A club said on Thursday. "This morning, Khephren Thuram underwent chondroplasty surgery to heal patellar chondropathy in his right knee," a club statement said.
"The surgery, performed by Dr. Bertrand Sonnery-Cottet, in the presence of the Club's medical director, Dr. Luca Stefanini, at the Hopital Prive Jean Mermoz in Lyon, was a complete success, and the player will begin his rehabilitation program tomorrow." The 25-year-old is yet to feature this season.
Juventus, who host AC Milan on Sunday, also said left back Juan Cabal has suffered a low-grade tear in his left thigh.