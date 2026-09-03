Soccer-Juventus midfielder Thuram undergoes knee surgery

Juventus midfielder ​Khephren Thuram ​has undergone ‌knee surgery ​and will begin rehabilitation, the Serie A ‌club said on Thursday. "This morning, Khephren Thuram underwent chondroplasty surgery to heal patellar ‌chondropathy in his right knee," ‌a club statement said.

"The surgery, performed by Dr. Bertrand Sonnery-Cottet, in the presence of ⁠the ​Club's ⁠medical director, Dr. Luca Stefanini, at the ⁠Hopital Prive Jean Mermoz in Lyon, was ​a complete success, and the player ⁠will begin his rehabilitation program tomorrow." The 25-year-old ⁠is ​yet to feature this season.

Juventus, who host AC Milan on ⁠Sunday, also said left back Juan Cabal ⁠has ⁠suffered a low-grade tear in his left thigh.