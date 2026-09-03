Moscow to appeal after Norway seizes Russian vessel, ambassador says

​Russia's ​ambassador to ‌Norway said Russia ​would appeal a ‌Norwegian court decision authorising the seizure of a Russian ship, ‌the state-run TASS news ‌agency reported. Norway has seized a Russian ship in the ⁠Arctic ​to ⁠enforce a $4.22 billion compensation claim ⁠won by Ukrainian energy ​firm Naftogaz over Moscow's seizure ⁠of its assets when ⁠Russia ​annexed Crimea in 2014.

The vessel, the Professor Molchanov, ⁠was seized off the Norwegian ⁠Arctic ⁠archipelago of Svalbard.