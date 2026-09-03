Moscow to appeal after Norway seizes Russian vessel, ambassador says
Russia's ambassador to Norway said Russia would appeal a Norwegian court decision authorising the seizure of a Russian ship, the state-run TASS news agency reported. Norway has seized a Russian ship in the Arctic to enforce a $4.22 billion compensation claim won by Ukrainian energy firm Naftogaz over Moscow's seizure of its assets when Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.
The vessel, the Professor Molchanov, was seized off the Norwegian Arctic archipelago of Svalbard.