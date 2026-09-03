Soccer-UEFA opens disciplinary case against Guendouzi and Greenwood, Fenerbahce say

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2026 17:31 IST | Created: 03-09-2026 17:31 IST
Soccer-UEFA opens disciplinary case against Guendouzi and Greenwood, Fenerbahce say

UEFA has opened ​disciplinary proceedings against ​Fenerbahce's Matteo ‌Guendouzi and ​Mason Greenwood following the second leg of a Champions ‌League playoff match at Olympique Lyonnais, the Turkish club said on Thursday. French midfielder Guendouzi and English ‌forward Greenwood allegedly made provocative gestures toward ‌the Lyon supporters, which was followed by a brawl as Guendouzi left the pitch, following Fenerbahce's 2-1 ⁠win ​last month.

"Our ⁠club will present the necessary defences before the relevant ⁠UEFA bodies in order to protect the rights ​and interests of our players and Fenerbahce ⁠during this process," the Turkish outfit added in a ⁠statement. Fenerbahce ​said they are also under scrutiny.

"Everything from that match is still with ⁠the disciplinary body," a UEFA spokesperson said. Fenerbahce progressed to ⁠the ⁠league phase of the Champions League with a 3-2 aggregate victory.

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