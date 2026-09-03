PREVIEW-Soccer-Arsenal's defence presents acid test for free-scoring Chelsea

Arsenal's defensive armour will get its first major test of the season on ​Sunday when free-scoring Chelsea head across town being touted as potential Premier ​League title rivals.

Champions Arsenal have begun the campaign in ‌exemplary ​fashion, winning both their games so far, not conceding a goal and in truth not even looking like doing so. Goalkeeper David Raya has faced just one attempt on target in Arsenal's victories over Coventry City and Aston Villa, ‌with Mikel Arteta's side giving every impression that they will be as difficult to prise open as last season.

As workmanlike as the 1-0 victory at Villa was, Arsenal looked supremely comfortable with their defence quickly in the routine of last season when it conceded 27 goals in 38 games. The difference in approach between Arteta and Chelsea's ‌new manager Xabi Alonso could not be more of a contrast.

Chelsea have scored seven goals in league wins against Fulham and Brighton & Hove Albion, conceding five. While ‌Arsenal seek to control possession and build from the back with quick inter-changes in the final third, Chelsea's style under Alonso is more dynamic.

Against Brighton they had only 26% possession yet were devastatingly effective on turnovers as they launched direct and rapid attacks down the wings using the pace of Pedro Neto. After the gloom of last season, Alonso has returned the joy to a Chelsea ⁠side dripping with ​attacking flair in the rejuvenated Cole Palmer ⁠and Joao Pedro and with record signing Morgan Rogers already looking at home.

So much so that Chelsea have emerged as potential challengers to Arsenal's hopes of back-to-back titles, although judgement perhaps should ⁠be delayed until Sunday evening. They have not beaten Arsenal in the last 11 games in all competitions, a run spanning five years, and the Gunners will be favourites to maintain ​their hold over the west Londoners.

PERFECT STARTS Only two other clubs have maintained perfect starts to the campaign. That one of them is Manchester City is ⁠not a surprise, but the other is newly promoted Hull City.

Manchester City, who capped a remarkable £458 million ($619.17 million) spending spree on deadline day by adding midfielder Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea for a British ⁠record-equalling £125 ​million and forward Iliman Ndiaye from Everton to their revamped squad, host point-less Coventry City on Saturday. Hull, who could not have dreamed of a better start on their return to the top flight, welcome an Aston Villa side still without a point or a goal after a drastic squad reconstruction.

After two draws, Liverpool ⁠will be seeking to get their first win on the board under new manager Andoni Iraola as they begin the weekend's action at Ipswich Town on ⁠Friday. Manchester United head to Everton on Sunday.

Tottenham ⁠Hotspur, who like Villa have yet to earn a point or score a goal, have had a busy summer in the transfer market but so far that has meant no upturn in form after their last-day survival from relegation in ‌May. Roberto de Zerbi's side will ‌try to get off the mark at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

($1 = 0.7397 pounds) (Reporting ​by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)