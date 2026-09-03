US to seek back payment from Europe for Ukraine aid, Trump says

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2026 20:48 IST | Created: 03-09-2026 20:48 IST
US to seek back payment from Europe for Ukraine aid, Trump says

U.S. President ​Donald Trump on Thursday said ​he would ask ‌European nations ​to pay back the United States for military aid and munitions ‌previously sent to Ukraine and appeared to signal a halt in sales to allied nations. In a social media post, ‌Trump also slammed reports of heavily depleted U.S. munition ‌stockpiles amid the separate war in Iran, while adding that the United States was stockpiling munitions.

"We are taking them for ourselves, ⁠the ​U.S.A., rather ⁠than selling them to others, but the sales to Allies will ⁠soon again, begin," Trump wrote. "Hundreds of Billions of Dollars was ​given to Ukraine and NATO, free of charge, that ⁠Europe would have paid for — If they were only asked, but ⁠we ​will be asking for that money, though somewhat belatedly!" he added.

Reuters reported last month that ⁠the U.S. Army has used up much of its stockpile of ⁠highly ⁠accurate long-range missiles during the Iran war, raising concerns about the military's readiness for future ‌conflicts.

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