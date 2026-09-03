Drone strike kills civilian on bus in Russian-controlled Ukrainian city, Interfax reports
One civilian was killed and five were injured after a Ukrainian drone struck a bus in Horlivka in the Russian-controlled part of Ukraine's Donetsk region on Thursday, the Interfax news agency reported. It cited the city's Russian-installed mayor, Ivan Prikhodko, as saying the bus was hit in "a targeted drone attack".
Reuters could not independently verify the assertion. Ukraine and Russia both deny targeting civilians.