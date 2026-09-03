Drone strike kills civilian on bus in Russian-controlled Ukrainian city, Interfax reports

​One civilian ‌was killed ​and five were injured ‌after a Ukrainian drone struck a bus ‌in Horlivka in the Russian-controlled ‌part of Ukraine's Donetsk region on Thursday, the ⁠Interfax ​news ⁠agency reported. It cited the ⁠city's Russian-installed mayor, Ivan ​Prikhodko, as saying the bus ⁠was hit in "a ⁠targeted ​drone attack".

Reuters could not independently ⁠verify the assertion. Ukraine and ⁠Russia ⁠both deny targeting civilians.