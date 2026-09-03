Burnham and Macron discuss drive to get UK 'closer to Europe'

British Prime ​Minister Andy Burnham and ​French President Emmanuel ‌Macron discussed ​Britain's "drive to get closer to Europe" in a meeting ‌in London, a Downing Street spokesperson said on Thursday. During their discussion, Burnham told his French counterpart that the European ‌Union's Made in Europe agenda, which could ‌see the EU prioritising European-made goods in public contracts, "could pose significant challenges for UK industry", the spokesperson added.

Burnham last month ⁠said ​Britain should ⁠be bolder in pursuing closer ties with the European Union. In ⁠Thursday's meeting with Macron, the two "agreed it was vital to ​work together to find a way forward ⁠to protect shared interests," the spokesperson also said.

The two leaders' ⁠meeting ​on Thursday followed a visit with Britain's King Charles on Wednesday to the exhibition housing the ⁠historic Bayeux Tapestry, which has been loaned to the British ⁠Museum ⁠from its home in northern France under a deal struck with the French government.