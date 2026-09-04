Indian tunnel rescue, medical teams continue complex search operations in Nepal

Indian specialised tunnel rescue and medical teams continue their complex search operations in flood-hit Nepal along with the Nepali army, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). This comes as two people have been rescued alive from a tunnel at the Trishuli 3A hydropower project, the Nepalese Army said on Friday.

Citing Shri Ram Neupane, a lawmaker from the Rastriya Swatantra Party, the Kathmandu Post reported that the two men have been identified as Sanjay Sah, a mechanical foreman and Kabir Maharjan, a mechanical supervisor. They have been airlifted to Kathmandu. As per Army officials, Sah will be treated at Birendra Army Hospital in Chhauni while Maharjan will be taken to the National Trauma Centre.

The details of their rescue were also shared by the Nepalese Army in a post on X. The tunnel was sealed by flooding triggered by the Bhotekoshi River in Rasuwa on August 26.

Rescue workers have established communication with people believed to be trapped inside the tunnel of the Trishuli 3A hydropower project, nine days after the disaster struck the Himalayan nation. The tunnel was sealed by flooding triggered by the Bhotekoshi River in Rasuwa on August 26. Earlier, India's humanitarian assistance to flood-hit Nepal continued as the sixth and seventh relief flights carrying a combined 21.5 tonnes of relief material arrived in Kathmandu on Thursday night, with supplies including forensic kits and medical equipment for ongoing rescue and recovery operations.

The Ministry of External Affairs, in a post on X, said both C-130J aircraft carrying the assistance landed in Kathmandu, and the relief material was handed over to Nepal's Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation Mahabir Pun. "Both C-130J aircraft carrying 21.5 tonnes of humanitarian assistance have landed in Kathmandu, Nepal. The relief material was handed over to Mr. Mahabir Pun, Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation. The assistance will support ongoing relief and rescue efforts in flood-affected areas," the post read.

Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava also said the latest consignments were part of India's continuing support for Nepal's response to the Rasuwa flash floods. "India’s support to Nepal’s relief efforts for Rasuwa flash flood continues: 6th and 7th relief flights (C-130Js) arrived in Kathmandu tonight carrying 21.5 tonnes of relief assistance, including forensic kits and medical supplies," Srivastava said in a post on X.

He said the material was handed over to Nepal and would support ongoing relief and rescue efforts and communities affected by the floods. (ANI)