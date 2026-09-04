EU to propose ban on waste to non-OECD countries, Sejourne cabinet says

The ​EU's industry chief Stephane ​Sejourne has ‌decided to ​propose a broad ban on exports of waste, including ‌aluminium scrap, to non-OECD countries, a statement from Sejourne's cabinet said on Friday. Sejourne had been ‌expected to present long-awaited trade measures on September ‌23, which would have only limited exports of aluminium scrap.

"In the internal discussions, it appeared that ⁠the ​tool proposed could ⁠only cover around a half of the scrap ⁠export. As a result, the Executive Vice-President has ​decided to withdraw the proposal and to explore ⁠a proposal, independent from trade instruments," the statement ⁠said. "We ​are now working on a delegated act under the Waste Shipment Regulation. This ⁠delegated act will ban exports of waste including aluminium ⁠scrap ⁠to non-OECD countries with the exception of some EU candidate countries."