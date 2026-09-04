Basketball-WNBA Commissioner Engelbert to retire at end of 2026

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2026 22:00 IST | Created: 04-09-2026 22:00 IST
Basketball-WNBA Commissioner Engelbert to retire at end of 2026

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert will retire at ​the end of 2026 after seven years ​in the role, ending a stint ‌during ​which she steered the league through a historic labour agreement and massive franchise expansion, it was announced on Friday.

Engelbert oversaw the WNBA's biggest franchise ‌expansion – from 12 to 18 teams by 2030 – and her work in negotiating media rights and collective bargaining agreements created the first million-dollar player salaries in league history. “Cathy has presided over the WNBA through the most significant ‌period of growth in the league’s 30-year history,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a press ‌release announcing the 61-year-old Engelbert's retirement.

“We are grateful for Cathy’s leadership and unwavering commitment to the advancement of women’s basketball.” Engelbert, who played basketball and lacrosse at Lehigh University, joined the WNBA after serving as CEO of consulting firm Deloitte. She was the ⁠league's first ​commissioner, as her four ⁠predecessors occupied the position of "president".

In her first full season as commissioner, Engelbert oversaw the creation of the WNBA ‘Wubble’ in Bradenton, Florida, ⁠which allowed the league to play a season in 2020 amid the COVID pandemic. The following year she introduced the ​in-season WNBA Commissioner’s Cup and in 2025, expanded the regular-season schedule to a then-record 44 games ⁠and to a record 50-game schedule beginning with the 2027 season.

Engelbert also brought in an airline charter program for teams and players ⁠to ​travel privately to all games, a first for women’s professional team sports in the United States. "I retire knowing we have built something bigger, stronger and more enduring than we could have imagined," Engelbert ⁠said in a press release.

"I am grateful to the WNBA and NBA team owners and staff, players, investors, ⁠fans and the powerhouse ⁠league office staff, who believed in what this league could become. "I retire with immense gratitude and tremendous optimism for the future of the WNBA, with the ‌best yet to ‌come."

TRENDING

1
EU Funding Offers a Heating Lifeline to Frontline Ukrainian Cities

EU Funding Offers a Heating Lifeline to Frontline Ukrainian Cities

Ukraine
2
UNICEF estimates 20 million children suffered online sexual abuse in one year

UNICEF estimates 20 million children suffered online sexual abuse in one yea...

Global
3
Tech pilgrims flock to China as global innovation race heats up

Tech pilgrims flock to China as global innovation race heats up

Global
4
EXPLAINER-Ali al-Taher ridge emerges as flashpoint in Israel-Hezbollah war

EXPLAINER-Ali al-Taher ridge emerges as flashpoint in Israel-Hezbollah war

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Traffic to Headphones, Everyday Sound Exposure May Leave Lasting Mark on Heart

Could Parma Ham Waste Power Next Protein-Snack Revolution? Scientists Put Idea to Test

Where Profit Meets Purpose: Inside Bologna’s New Wave of Eco-Businesses

Wild Polio Is Gone, but Vaccine-Derived Outbreaks Are Testing Africa’s Defences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026