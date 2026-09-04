EU to propose ban on waste exports to non-OECD countries, Sejourne cabinet says

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2026 22:01 IST | Created: 04-09-2026 22:01 IST
EU to propose ban on waste exports to non-OECD countries, Sejourne cabinet says

The ‌EU's industry ​chief Stephane Sejourne has decided to propose a broad ‌ban on exports of waste, including aluminium scrap, to non-OECD countries, a statement from Sejourne's cabinet said ‌on Friday.

Sejourne had been expected to present ‌long-awaited trade measures on September 23, which would have only limited exports of aluminium scrap. "In the internal discussions, ⁠it ​appeared ⁠that the tool proposed could only cover around a half ⁠of the scrap export. As a result, the Executive ​Vice-President has decided to withdraw the proposal ⁠and to explore a proposal, independent from trade instruments," the ⁠statement ​said.

"We are now working on a delegated act under the Waste Shipment Regulation. ⁠This delegated act will ban exports of waste including ⁠aluminium ⁠scrap to non-OECD countries with the exception of some EU candidate countries."

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