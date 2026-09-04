Tennis-Sabalenka interrupts US Open match over cannabis smell

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2026 22:02 IST | Created: 04-09-2026 22:02 IST
Tennis-Sabalenka interrupts US Open match over cannabis smell

​World number one Aryna ‌Sabalenka ​had an unusual interruption during her U.S. Open third-round match on ‌Friday, stopping play to alert the umpire to a strong smell of cannabis drifting onto Louis Armstrong Stadium court. Sabalenka, ‌who had made a fast start to go 3-0 ‌ahead against Uzbekistan's Kamilla Rakhimova, raised the issue during her second service game, pointing out the smell before play resumed.

"Someone ⁠is smoking ​weed," top ⁠seed Sabalenka told umpire Eva Asderaki-Moore as she was serving ⁠30-0 up. "Would you mind to ... because it's so strong." The odour ​of cannabis has become a familiar — if unwelcome — feature ⁠at Flushing Meadows, with players complaining about the distraction in ⁠the ​past.

While smoking is not permitted inside the grounds, recreational cannabis is legal for adults over 21 ⁠in New York and smoke from people in the surrounding ⁠Flushing Meadows-Corona ⁠Park can drift into the tennis complex and onto the courts.

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