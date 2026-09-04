Trump expected to sign a beef-related executive order on Friday, sources say

​U.S. President Donald Trump is ‌expected ​to sign an executive order related to beef on Friday, according to two ‌sources familiar with the situation. One of the sources said the order would pertain to country-of-origin labeling for beef.

Trump is scheduled to ‌sign an executive order behind closed doors at 1:30 p.m. ‌ET (1730 GMT). The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump said last week he would look into whether there were too many ⁠regulations ​restricting ranchers ⁠from slaughtering their own cattle. He also signed last week an order to temporarily ⁠increase imports of some lower-tariff beef in an effort to bring ​down consumer beef prices, which have hit record highs this ⁠year.

Ranchers and farm groups strongly oppose the plan, which they argue will disadvantage ⁠American ​producers. Some ranchers have sought mandatory country-of-origin labeling for beef, arguing that would support domestic producers and provide more transparency ⁠to consumers. Under current regulations, meat companies can voluntarily add a "Product ⁠of USA" label ⁠for meat born, raised and slaughtered in the U.S.