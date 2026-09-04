JPMorgan hires healthcare banker David Blais from Guggenheim, sources say

JPMorgan ‌Chase & Co. has ​hired senior healthcare investment banker David Blais ‌from Guggenheim Securities, according to two people familiar with the decision.

Blais, who ‌focuses on mergers and acquisitions ‌in healthcare services, will join JPMorgan as managing director later this month, reporting to ⁠co-heads ​of ⁠healthcare investment banking Jerry Lee and Nick ⁠Richitt, one of the people said. Blais ​has been with Guggenheim Securities ⁠since August 2014, according to his LinkedIn ⁠profile. ​He was previously a director in mergers and acquisitions ⁠at Citigroup and worked at JPMorgan between ⁠2007 ⁠and 2010, according to his FINRA records.