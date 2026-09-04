JPMorgan hires healthcare banker David Blais from Guggenheim, sources say
JPMorgan Chase & Co. has hired senior healthcare investment banker David Blais from Guggenheim Securities, according to two people familiar with the decision.
Blais, who focuses on mergers and acquisitions in healthcare services, will join JPMorgan as managing director later this month, reporting to co-heads of healthcare investment banking Jerry Lee and Nick Richitt, one of the people said. Blais has been with Guggenheim Securities since August 2014, according to his LinkedIn profile. He was previously a director in mergers and acquisitions at Citigroup and worked at JPMorgan between 2007 and 2010, according to his FINRA records.