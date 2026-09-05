HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day six

Highlights of the sixth day at the U.S. Open ​on Friday (times GMT):

1848 MEDVEDEV ELIMINATES RINDERKNECH Russian seventh seed ​Daniil Medvedev overpowered Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech with ‌a ​6-4 6-4 6-4 victory. The 2021 U.S. Open champion will next face the winner of the match between Valentin Vacherot and Frances Tiafoe.

1755 PEGULA SURVIVES SCARE Jessica Pegula kept alive ‌her bid for a maiden Grand Slam title when the third-seeded American rallied from behind to beat fellow former U.S. Open finalist Leylah Fernandez 1-6 6-4 6-3 and make the fourth round.

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Pegula overcomes Fernandez to return to US Open fourth round Defending champion Sabalenka extends US Open winning streak with ‌Rakhimova win

Zverev survives Halys scare to reach US Open third round Williams sisters return to Grand Slam while Pegula, Shelton face tough tests at US Open

Clinical Rybakina marches into US Open third round Tien too good as Monfils makes final Grand Slam bow at US Open

Gauff overcomes Badosa test to reach US ⁠Open ​third round Australia's Kyrgios given one-month ban ⁠for 'social' cocaine use

Sensational Eala basks in fans cheers in second-round win 1640 SABALENKA THROUGH TO R16

World number one Aryna Sabalenka was pushed hard by Uzbekistan's ⁠Kamilla Rakhimova after a relatively comfortable opening set, but the Belarusian produced a timely late break before serving out the match with a ​6-3 6-4 win. 1630 KOSTYUK DOMINATES

Ukrainian 11th seed Marta Kostyuk advanced to the U.S. Open fourth round with a ⁠straight-sets 6-3 6-2 victory over Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova, keeping alive her bid for a maiden Grand Slam title. 1620 CIRSTEA ADVANCES

Romanian 16th seed Sorana Cirstea, 36, extended ⁠her ​impressive farewell-season campaign with a clinical 6-3 6-3 win over Italy's 19th-seeded Jasmine Paolini to reach the U.S. Open fourth round for the first time in three years. 1510 PLAY BEGINS

Play began in New York under sunny skies, with temperatures ⁠around 27 degrees Celsius. U.S. OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON FRIDAY (prefix number denotes seeding):

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1530 GMT/1130 ET) 3-Jessica Pegula (U.S.) v 31-Leylah ⁠Fernandez (Canada)

Yibing Wu (China) v 2-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) Serena ⁠Williams (U.S.) & Venus Williams (U.S.) v 14-Chan Hao-Ching (China) and Maya Joint (Australia)

8-Ben Shelton (U.S.) v Denis Shapovalov (Canada) LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM (1500 GMT/1100 ET)

1-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) v Kamilla Rakhimova (Uzbekistan) 15-Alexander Bublik (Kazakhstan) v 20-Tommy Paul (U.S.)

22-Valentin Vacherot (Monaco) v 11-Frances Tiafoe (U.S.) 9-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) ‌v Anna Kalinskaya (Russia)