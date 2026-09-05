Tennis-Alcaraz powers past Wu to reach US Open fourth round

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2026 02:21 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 02:21 IST
Tennis-Alcaraz powers past Wu to reach US Open fourth round

Defending champion Carlos ​Alcaraz underlined his status as the ​man to beat at the ‌U.S. Open ​with a ruthless 6-3 6-4 6-1 victory over China's Wu Yibing on Friday as he reached the fourth round ‌and continued his bid for a third title at Flushing Meadows.

The victory extended Alcaraz's match-winning streak at the Grand Slams to 17 following his triumph at Flushing Meadows last year ‌and his Australian Open win in February, the latter helping him to become ‌the youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam. The Spaniard arrived in New York having missed nearly five months of action with a wrist injury and has looked increasingly assured with each passing round, although ⁠Wu ​briefly halted his early ⁠momentum by recovering a break in the opening set.

World number 113 Wu, bidding to become the first ⁠Chinese man to make the last 16 of a Grand Slam in the professional era, was ​unable to build on that bright spell on Arthur Ashe Stadium and Alcaraz ⁠reasserted his authority to move ahead. The seven-times major champion's speed around the court and relentless accuracy were ⁠on ​full display in the second set, but Wu's stubborn resistance drew a scream of frustration from him before he conjured up the magic needed to double his ⁠lead.

With the finish line in sight, the 23-year-old unleashed a huge roar as he broke ⁠for a 3-1 ⁠lead in the third set and pulled clear of Wu for a comprehensive victory that set up a meeting with American 20th ‌seed Tommy ‌Paul.

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