Israel says it strikes southern Lebanon after Hezbollah drone launch

The ‌Israeli military ​said on Friday it struck southern Lebanon ‌after Hezbollah launched a drone attack towards Israeli soldiers.

Three people were killed ‌and 23 were injured in ‌Israeli strikes on south Lebanon, according to the country's health ministry. The wounded included medics, ⁠in ​addition ⁠to women and children, the ministry said. The Israeli ⁠military also struck targets across ​south Lebanon, according to Lebanon's state-run National ⁠News Agency.

Hezbollah did not immediately respond ⁠to ​a request for comment. Since March 2, Israeli strikes have ⁠killed more than 4,300 people in Lebanon.