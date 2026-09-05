Israel says it strikes southern Lebanon after Hezbollah drone launch

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2026 02:36 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 02:36 IST
Israel says it strikes southern Lebanon after Hezbollah drone launch

The ‌Israeli military ​said on Friday it struck southern Lebanon ‌after Hezbollah launched a drone attack towards Israeli soldiers.

Three people were killed ‌and 23 were injured in ‌Israeli strikes on south Lebanon, according to the country's health ministry. The wounded included medics, ⁠in ​addition ⁠to women and children, the ministry said. The Israeli ⁠military also struck targets across ​south Lebanon, according to Lebanon's state-run National ⁠News Agency.

Hezbollah did not immediately respond ⁠to ​a request for comment. Since March 2, Israeli strikes have ⁠killed more than 4,300 people in Lebanon.

TRENDING

1
EU Funding Offers a Heating Lifeline to Frontline Ukrainian Cities

EU Funding Offers a Heating Lifeline to Frontline Ukrainian Cities

Ukraine
2
Argentina to speed up sanctions on firms involved in Falklands oil projects

Argentina to speed up sanctions on firms involved in Falklands oil projects

Global
3
US official says three credit reporting agencies have been overcharging for too long

US official says three credit reporting agencies have been overcharging for ...

Global
4
US airlines weigh safety system to prevent midair collisions ahead of legal mandate, provider says

US airlines weigh safety system to prevent midair collisions ahead of legal ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Traffic to Headphones, Everyday Sound Exposure May Leave Lasting Mark on Heart

Could Parma Ham Waste Power Next Protein-Snack Revolution? Scientists Put Idea to Test

Where Profit Meets Purpose: Inside Bologna’s New Wave of Eco-Businesses

Wild Polio Is Gone, but Vaccine-Derived Outbreaks Are Testing Africa’s Defences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026