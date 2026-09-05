Basketball-Zhang's towering presence steals spotlight as US open World Cup with win over China

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2026 03:17 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 03:17 IST
Basketball-Zhang's towering presence steals spotlight as US open World Cup with win over China

The United States opened the FIBA World Cup in ​Berlin with a 94-61 victory over China ​on Friday but much of ‌the attention ​centred on China's 2.2-metre (7-foot-3-inch) centre Zhang Ziyu, whose imposing presence and on-court interactions with the Americans quickly became a social media sensation. Zhang, ‌19, presented a rare challenge even for a U.S. team stocked with elite professional talent. The towering Chinese phenomenon scored 13 points, made nine of 10 free throws and registered two blocks as China tried ‌to counter the Americans' pace and perimeter play.

"This was a different type of basketball game ‌than I've probably ever played in my entire life," U.S. guard Caitlin Clark said. "I've never played against a woman of that size. She obviously presented some challenges for us, but you've got to give our post players a lot ⁠of credit." Video ​clips and images of ⁠Zhang alongside the U.S. players spread rapidly online, with fans focusing on the striking size difference and the logistical puzzle ⁠she created around the basket.

Social media users joked about the difficulty of defending a player who could catch ​passes and shoot over most opponents without leaving the floor. Zhang's height forced the Americans to ⁠reconsider some of their usual decisions in the lane, where shots that might ordinarily be routine became high-risk attempts. Their ⁠answer ​was to limit easy entry passes, pressure China's ball-handlers and use their speed in transition.

"She obviously presented some challenges," added Clark, who made 14 points and 11 assists. Paige Bueckers also scored ⁠14 as the U.S. seized control early and pulled away. Clark's assist total marked the highest by ⁠a U.S. player in ⁠a Women's World Cup game since Dawn Staley had 12 in 1998.

The victory put the U.S. on two points in Group D, tied with Italy ‌who defeated ‌Czech Republic 63-54.

TRENDING

1
EU Funding Offers a Heating Lifeline to Frontline Ukrainian Cities

EU Funding Offers a Heating Lifeline to Frontline Ukrainian Cities

Ukraine
2
Argentina to speed up sanctions on firms involved in Falklands oil projects

Argentina to speed up sanctions on firms involved in Falklands oil projects

Global
3
US official says three credit reporting agencies have been overcharging for too long

US official says three credit reporting agencies have been overcharging for ...

Global
4
US airlines weigh safety system to prevent midair collisions ahead of legal mandate, provider says

US airlines weigh safety system to prevent midair collisions ahead of legal ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Traffic to Headphones, Everyday Sound Exposure May Leave Lasting Mark on Heart

Could Parma Ham Waste Power Next Protein-Snack Revolution? Scientists Put Idea to Test

Where Profit Meets Purpose: Inside Bologna’s New Wave of Eco-Businesses

Wild Polio Is Gone, but Vaccine-Derived Outbreaks Are Testing Africa’s Defences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026