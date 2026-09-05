Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Alabama hires coach Nate Oats' wife for high-profile job

Alabama hired the new wife of head basketball coach Nate Oats to a prominent role in the program, the school announced. Alex Accetta, who married Oats in July, will serve as the director of program relations. She will report to Shane Lyons, the ​executive deputy athletic director and men's basketball sport administrator.

49ers DT Sam Okuayinonu out for opener vs. Rams in Australia

San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Sam Okuayinonu was ruled out Friday for the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams in ​Melbourne, Australia. Okuayinonu did not accompany the team on its flight to Australia for next Thursday's contest as he continues to work his way back from ‌a foot injury.

Athletics-Injured Lyles ​shuts down season, will miss Ultimate Championships

Olympic 100 metres champion Noah Lyles has ended his season because of injury, ruling himself out of next week's World Athletics Ultimate Championships in Budapest despite initially expressing confidence that he would be fit for the inaugural event. The eight-times world champion from the U.S. announced the decision in an Instagram video on Friday, saying he and his coach had opted to end his campaign after a minor strain suffered earlier in the season led to other physical issues that hampered his training.

Cardinals RHP Hunter Dobbins to miss a year after elbow surgery

St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Hunter Dobbins underwent right elbow surgery this week and will be out for 12 months, while putting his 2027 season in jeopardy. Dobbins, who turned 27 on Sunday, last pitched Aug. 21 ‌when he gave up three runs on five hits and three walks over four innings of a no-decision against the Philadelphia Phillies. He left the game before throwing a pitch in the fifth inning with forearm tightness.

Basketball-EuroLeague CEO says any NBA Europe deal must work for both sides

EuroLeague Basketball is prepared to compete with NBA Europe if it does not form a partnership with the proposed league, which is backed by the sport's governing FIBA and the NBA and plans to launch in October 2027, CEO Chus Bueno has said. The NBA has received many bids within and exceeding the $500 million to $1 billion range in each of its 12 target cities, including from more than 20 existing basketball and football clubs, many of which are current EuroLeague teams.

MLB roundup: Dodgers sink Cards on Teoscar Hernandez's walk-off double

Teoscar Hernandez delivered a game-ending two-run double in the ninth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers found some offense just in time to pull out a 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday. Without Shohei Ohtani, who received the day off following a four-strikeout game Wednesday while showing discomfort ‌in his right arm, Hernandez delivered to avoid a three-game sweep at the hands of the Cardinals.

Tennis-Sabalenka interrupts US Open match over cannabis smell

World number one Aryna Sabalenka had an unusual interruption during her U.S. Open third-round match on Friday, stopping play to alert the umpire to a strong smell of cannabis drifting on to Louis Armstrong Stadium court. Sabalenka, who had made a fast start to go 3-0 ahead before securing a straight-sets win against Uzbekistan's Kamilla Rakhimova, raised the issue during her second service ‌game, pointing out the smell before play resumed.

Justin Verlander hopes Tigers' celebration includes mound appearance

Justin Verlander hopes to end his stellar career on the mound when the Detroit Tigers hold a two-day celebration of his career over the final weekend of the regular season. Verlander, 43, is battling left hip and left hamstring injuries and has made just one appearance for Detroit during his farewell season. He announced his retirement in July.

Tennis-Medvedev's strong form continues with convincing win over Rinderknech

Daniil Medvedev continued his strong form at the U.S. Open on Friday, beating Arthur Rinderknech 6-4 6-4 6-4 to reach the fourth round as he looks to make a deep run in New York. The seventh-seeded Russian arrived at Flushing Meadows with plenty of room to move up the rankings, defending only 10 points after a chaotic first-round exit a year ago. He also has history on his side, having won the U.S. Open in 2021.

Chaos may ensue as The Chase begins at Darlington

The Chase for the title will start on Sunday in one of NASCAR's crown jewel races, the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway in its typical slot on Labor Day weekend at Darlington, S.C. The 10-race playoffs appropriately begin on the egg-shaped layout known as "The Track Too Tough to Tame."

Tennis-Fritz and Rybakina face tricky tests as US Open third round ⁠continues

The U.S. Open third round ​continues on Saturday with several leading contenders in action, including Elena Rybakina, Iga Swiatek and Alexander Zverev, while home hopes Taylor Fritz and Learner Tien bid ⁠to extend their runs at Flushing Meadows: TOP WOMEN'S MATCH: YULIIA STARODUBTSEVA V ELENA RYBAKINA

Tennis-Navarro stuns seventh seed Muchova to reach US Open fourth round

Emma Navarro stunned Czech seventh seed Karolina Muchova 6-3 7-5 on Friday, notching up her third win over a top-10 opponent this year as she joined the American march into the weekend at the U.S. Open. The 26th seed did some of her best work from the baseline as she absorbed the blows from Muchova, who had been sidelined after reaching the Wimbledon final in July due to minor surgery.

Shohei Ohtani (biceps, knee) not in Dodgers' lineup for second straight night

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani ⁠was not in the starting lineup Friday for a second night in a row due to continued issues with his right biceps and left knee. Tommy Edman is in the leadoff spot and Alex Call is the designated hitter against the visiting Washington Nationals, and it remains unclear whether Ohtani is available.

Astros place key LHP Steven Okert (hamstring) on IL

The Houston Astros' bullpen took a hit Friday when standout left-hander Steven Okert was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right hamstring strain. The move is retroactive to Sept. 1.

Basketball-Zhang's towering presence steals spotlight as US open World Cup with win ​over China

The United States opened the FIBA World Cup in Berlin with a 94-61 victory over China on Friday but much of the attention centred on China's 2.2-metre (7-foot-3-inch) centre Zhang Ziyu, whose imposing presence and on-court interactions with the Americans quickly became a social media sensation. Zhang, 19, presented a rare challenge even for a U.S. team stocked with elite professional talent. The towering Chinese phenomenon scored 13 points, made nine of 10 free throws and registered two blocks as China ⁠tried to counter the Americans' pace and perimeter play.

Reports: Pirates activate rookie SS Konnor Griffin

The Pittsburgh Pirates reinstated rookie shortstop Konnor Griffin from the 60-day injured list Friday, while veteran catcher Christian Bethancourt was designated for assignment, multiple outlets reported. The Pirates also reportedly recalled right-hander Isaac Mattson, while left- hander Brandon Eisert was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis in advance of the opener of a three-game home series against the Los Angeles Angels.

Tennis-Defending champions Sabalenka and Alcaraz keep US Open party going

Reigning champions Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz sailed into the fourth round of the U.S. Open on Friday as they quieten pre-tournament concerns with more compelling wins. Another former champion, Daniil Medvedev, stayed unblemished in New ⁠York as he ​beat Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech 6-4 6-4 6-4 to reach the round of 16 without dropping a set.

Report: Clemson notifies LSU playing former pros would breach contract

Clemson became the latest voice to speak out against LSU's attempt to get additional eligibility for players who spent this offseason on NFL rosters on Friday, according to a Yahoo Sports report. Tight end Dae'Quan Wright and defensive lineman Zxavian Harris -- both of whom played for new LSU coach Lane Kiffin last season at Ole Miss and have stated their intention to join LSU's roster for the 2026 season -- were among 42 athletes who were deemed eligible in court Thursday due to a preliminary injunction ruling from Louisiana district court judge William Jorden.

Rapids acquire F Morgan Whittaker in club-record inbound transfer

The Colorado Rapids acquired winger Morgan Whittaker from England's Middlesbrough FC on Friday for a club-record inbound transfer fee worth a reported $10.7 million. The 25-year-old Englishman is under contract through the 2029-30 MLS season with an option for 2030-31, and he will occupy designated player and international roster slots.

Rays place ace LHP Shane McClanahan (forearm tightness) ⁠on IL

Tampa Bay Rays ace Shane McClanahan was placed on the 15-day injured list with left forearm tightness ahead of the Rays' game against the host Texas Rangers on Friday in Arlington. This is the second time this season McClanahan has landed on the injured list. The 29-year-old was out from July 31 through Aug. 16 with mid-back tightness. He has weathered several extended trips to the IL during a career that began in 2021, including a 578-day layoff following a second Tommy John ⁠surgery in August 2023.

LIV's Peter Uihlein DQ'd from DP World Tour Q School

LIV Golf's Peter Uihlein's attempt to qualify for the DP World Tour ⁠fizzled Friday when he failed to show up for his tee time at Qualifying School. The 37-year-old American was disqualified after he was a no-show for his third round of the opening stage at Huddersfield Golf Club in West Yorkshire, England.

Basketball-WNBA Commissioner Engelbert to retire at end of 2026

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert will retire at the end of 2026 after seven years in the role, ending a stint during which she steered the league through a historic labour agreement and massive franchise expansion, it was announced on Friday. Engelbert oversaw the WNBA's biggest franchise expansion – from 12 to 18 teams by 2030 – and her work in negotiating media rights and collective bargaining agreements created the first million-dollar player salaries in league history.

Tennis-Unstoppable Alcaraz dismantles Wu to reach US Open fourth round

Defending champion Carlos ‌Alcaraz underlined his status as the man to beat at the U.S. Open with a ruthless ‌6-3 6-4 6-1 victory over China's Wu Yibing on Friday as he reached the fourth round and continued his bid for a third title at Flushing Meadows. Victory extended Alcaraz's match-winning streak at the Grand Slams to 17 following his triumph at Flushing Meadows last year and ​his Australian Open win in February, the latter helping him to become the youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam.