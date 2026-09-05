One ‌person has ​been confirmed dead and 11 others ‌remain missing after torrential rains triggered a mudslide early Saturday morning ‌in a town in China's ‌Jiangxi Province, local authorities said.

Due to heavy rainfall brought by Typhoon ⁠Saudel, ​the mudslide ⁠struck around 4 a.m. (2000 GMT Friday) ⁠Saturday in Gaoping Town of Jiangxi's ​Suichuan County, damaging 12 houses, the ⁠county said in a statement. State ⁠broadcaster ​CCTV also reported more than 10 people were trapped ⁠after the landslide hit the ⁠same ⁠town, state broadcasters CCTV reported.