"Decide something on Monday, revoke it on Wednesday...": Belgian PM takes veiled dig at Trump's tariff, trade policies

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever took an apparent swipe at US President Donald Trump over the latter's "arbitrary" tariff decisions and shifting trade policies, stressing the need for open markets and stronger economic partnerships. Speaking at the India-Belgium High-Level Dialogue on the India-EU Free Trade Agreement in Mumbai as part of his three-day official visit to India on Friday, De Wever cautioned against growing calls for protectionism, saying some countries were increasingly advocating barriers, closed markets and tariffs.

"More and more voices today are calling for barriers to go up, for markets to be shut off, for tariffs to be imposed. Some do this entirely arbitrarily. They decide something on Monday, they revoke it on Wednesday, and they reinstall it on Saturday," De Wever said. As applause broke out among those in attendance, Wever made a witty remark, "Your applause tells me you know who I am talking about."

He also distinguished between arbitrary trade restrictions and what he described as deliberate efforts to distort markets. "But others take a different approach and set out deliberately and structurally to distort markets," the Belgian Prime Minister said.

Although De Wever did not name Trump directly in the quoted remarks, his comments came in the context of questions about the US President's trade policies, including his use of tariffs and changing Washington's positions on international trade. The Belgian leader's remarks underscored his call for predictable and rules-based trade at a time when global markets are facing increased geopolitical and economic uncertainty.

During his address, De Wever also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing him as one of the world's most inspiring leaders. "It was an honour to meet Prime Minister Modi. I consider him to be one of the most inspiring world leaders we have," De Wever said.

Reflecting on the current geopolitical environment, he said the world was living through a period of considerable uncertainty. "We live in a chaotic world, and if you hear many world leaders, you feel afraid, disturbed, and threatened. But if PM Modi speaks, you think we should do what he says. He's a wise leader," the Belgian Prime Minister said.

De Wever, who took office in February 2025, is visiting India for the first time as Belgian Prime Minister. He is accompanied by Belgium's Minister of Defence and Foreign Trade Theo Francken, along with a high-level delegation comprising officials and business leaders. The Belgian PM further highlighted the importance of the India-EU trade agreement that concluded earlier this year and described it as a major step towards strengthening economic resilience and reducing vulnerability to disruption and coercion.

"In January we concluded one of the most far-reaching free trade agreements in the world, the mother of all deals, a market of 2 billion consumers, a quarter of the world economy," he said. He described the agreement as an expression of mutual trust and said closer economic integration would make both sides more resilient.

"It is an expression of the willingness to trust... It makes our economies resilient against disruption and against coercion. Together, we stand stronger, open, self-assured, and to the benefit of both," De Wever said. He added that the agreement would strengthen trade between India and Europe in the years ahead, while highlighting the importance of Belgium's ports to global commerce.

"Our ports are the foundation on which free and fair trade rests," he said. Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis joined De Wever at the event, which focused on strengthening cooperation in ports, logistics, maritime connectivity and trade.

The Ministry of External Affairs said the event highlighted the growing India-Belgium partnership in these areas and efforts to strengthen links between India and Europe. Fadnavis said the India-EU free trade agreement could fundamentally reshape economic relations between India and Europe, arguing that its significance extended beyond tariffs and market access.

"At a time when the world is becoming more fragmented, India and Europe are choosing greater engagement. At a time when businesses are seeking resilient and trusted supply chains, we are choosing partnership," Fadnavis said. He described the agreement as an "agreement about trust" and said Belgium and Maharashtra could become major beneficiaries of the closer economic relationship.

"I believe Belgium and Maharashtra can become one of its great success stories. Belgium and Maharashtra are natural partners," he added During PM Modi's meeting with De Wever on Thursday, India and Belgium set a target of doubling bilateral trade over the next five years.

The two sides also signed a Letter of Intent on Defence Cooperation and a separate memorandum of understanding between the Belgian Security and Defence Industry Association and the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. The agreements are aimed at strengthening defence-industrial cooperation and facilitating greater access to Belgian markets and expertise.

India and Belgium are also seeking to expand cooperation in areas including defence, clean energy, technology, trade and logistics. (ANI)