Russia says U.S. must heed battlefield realities in Ukraine peace push - TASS

The ​U.S. administration should ​take into account ‌realities on ​the ground in any settlement of the ‌Russia-Ukraine conflict, where the situation is shifting against Kyiv, the TASS news agency cited ‌Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as ‌saying on Saturday. "The key question is the extent to which the U.S. administration is prepared ⁠to ​invest ⁠in finding a real solution to the current ⁠crisis, considering the realities on the ground," Ryabkov ​told TASS, when asked to comment ⁠on a possible visit to Moscow by U.S. ⁠Special ​Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Donald Trump's son-in-law.

On Friday, the ⁠U.S. president said the envoys were heading abroad ⁠to ⁠attempt to reach a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.