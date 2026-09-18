Reuters Sports News Summary
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.
Soccer-Messi scores 100th goal for Inter Miami in Campeones Cup victory
Lionel Messi scored his 100th goal for Inter Miami as the Major League Soccer side beat Mexican club Cruz Azul 2-0 to win the Campeones Cup at Nu Stadium in Florida on Wednesday. Messi, making his 115th appearance for Miami, struck 24 minutes into the annual match between the MLS Cup holders and Mexico's Campeon de Campeones winners.
Knicks pause ticket sales after error led to high prices
The New York Knicks halted ticket sales on Thursday after an internal error led to some sky-high prices. The get-in price for tickets to the Knicks' season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers is $1,251, according to TicketData.com.
NHL-'I'm Russian,' Ovechkin says about decision to appear in ad for Putin-backed United Russia
Alexander Ovechkin said on Thursday that he agreed to appear in a political campaign advertisement for the United Russia party, which is backed by President Vladimir Putin, because he supports his country. "I'm Russian, and I support my country," Ovechkin, the NHL's all-time leading goalscorer, told reporters at the Washington Capitals' media day.